Accidents

Teenager 'tries to grab plane controls and crash' as passengers watch on in terror

By Nina Lloyd
Daily Mirror
 6 days ago
The plane was allegedly hijacked by a teenager who appeared 'anxious' before boarding (Image: Alamy Stock Photo)

A teenage boy has been arrested in Alaska after allegedly grabbing the controls of a plane and trying to crash it to the ground in a desperate struggle with the pilot.

Jaden Lake-Kameroff, 18, was one of five people aboard the small Cessna Caravan aircraft flying from Bethel to Aniak on Wednesday.

The plane was sent on a terrifying full nosedive when the teenager allegedly jumped up from his seat and grabbed the yoke - a wheel used to control altitude.

With the help of other passengers, the pilot was eventually able to wrestle back control as the plane hurtled towards the ground.

The plane was in the process of landing and about five miles from the airport when the incident occurred. It reached its destination safely where the 18-year-old was arrested.

Lake-Kameroff now faces charges of terroristic threatening, assault and attempted assault, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

The incident occurred on an Alaskan domestic flight departing from the town of Bethel (Image: Alamy Stock Photo)

According to an affidavit by trooper Jason Bohac, Lake-Kameroff said he wanted to end his life on the plane.

He had initially asked the pilot to fly earlier than scheduled and then said he wanted to sit up at the front in the co-pilot seat, according the document.

When both requests were denied, he left his seat and attempted to send the plane crashing to the ground, the affidavit states.

One passenger, identified as Alice Samuelson, told Bohac the teenager seemed to have anxiety before boarding the plane.

She said he was eventually restrained by other people on the plane, according to the affidavit.

The small Cessna Caravan aircraft was sent downward by the teenager, court documents say (Image: Alamy Stock Photo)

Lee Ryan, president of Ryan Air, the company that operated the flight, said the passenger "was in the second row of seats and kind of just reached over the copilot seat and briefly grabbed control of the aircraft."

The pilot moved the passenger back and regained control of the aircraft "very professionally", Ryan said.

"We have different types of training and security training and different procedures, and he said he just moved him back in and landed without further incident, got on the radio and let our company know what was going on," he said.

Alaskan online court records system showed an arraignment was held Thursday.

A message seeking comment was left for the public defender agency which is listed as representing the man.

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

