Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

They’re as different as carbonara and roast beef, what makes Mancini and Southgate tick?

By Oliver Harvey, Chief Feature Writer
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yurjP_0asWkFWK00

IT’S difficult to imagine ­Gareth Southgate being asked to sum himself up in one word and replying: “Genius.”

That was the description his Italian managerial rival Roberto Mancini chose to describe his own character in a TV interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjOx5_0asWkFWK00
Roberto Mancini's suave style has not gone unnoticed during the Euros Credit: Getty

Even if said in jest, it suggests a man of supreme confidence, perhaps even bordering on arrogance.

The two men in rival dugouts are as ­different as spaghetti carbonara and roast beef.

Take their sartorial styles.

Perma-tanned Mancini, 56, wears a ­tailored powder blue-grey Armani blazer that oozes sophistication and panache.

When the game kicks off, he takes off his jacket and rolls up his sleeves to allow for expansive ­Italian hand gestures. It also allows the former ­Manchester City boss to show off his 18-carat white gold Richard Mille watch.

After a game, Mancini strolls up to the interview podium with his jacket over his shoulder looking effortlessly cool rather than pretentious.

Southgate, 50, has ditched the familiar M&S waistcoats for a classic wool-blend two-piece suit costing £680 from British brand ­Percival.

It’s business-like, unflashy and ­suggests someone who likes to get the job done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wuLEg_0asWkFWK00
Italy boss Roberto Mancini has never been short of confidence... Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQ2v4_0asWkFWK00
Gareth Southgate ditched the waistcoat for a polkadot tie this time around Credit: Getty

He also wears a lucky navy ­polkadot tie along with a white pocket square. The jacket stays on as Southgate encourages his team from the technical area.

The 50-year-old tends to wear the jacket throughout each game as he encourages his players with a gentle clap of his hands.

Then there’s their personal lives.

Southgate’s marriage to Alison — four years his senior — has survived the rigours of life in the spotlight of top-flight football.

The father-of-two has credited his ­family with helping keep him grounded.

He wrote in his 2003 autobiography: “On Saturday evening, our children are not too bothered whether Dad’s team have won or lost.

“Neither does Alison fret too much about football, and this is how I like it.

“Regardless of the result, it is up to me to ensure that no one’s evening is ruined because of things that ­happened on a ­football field. The agonising waits until Alison and the kids are asleep.”

After his famous penalty miss at Euro 96, one of Southgate’s closest friends, goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman said: “Alison was terrific.”

He recalled Alison comforting Southgate with the words: “F***ing football. It gets on my nerves.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3oPg_0asWkFWK00
Roberto Mancini pictured with wife Silvia Fortini Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHOHB_0asWkFWK00
Gareth Southgate with his doting wife Alison on their wedding day Credit: PA:Press Association

Mancini split from wife Federica in 2016 after almost 30 years together. He married Silvia Fortini in 2018. Before he settled down with his former wife, he played the field.

“I do not understand players drinking until they are drunk,” he once said when discussing English football’s drinking ­culture. We don’t have that culture in Italy. We would prefer to go off with a woman. That’s what I liked to do after a match, and I tell my players now it is better that they go with a woman than drink.”

The management rivals do have something in common, though.

They have both dragged international ­footballing fallen giants back to the pinnacle of the game.

Southgate took over an England side in ­complete disarray after the all-time low of losing to Iceland at Euro 2016 and Sam Allardyce’s ­resignation after a newspaper sting.

The Three Lions seemed more distant than ever from their fanbase and relations with the media were toxic. Southgate responded by taking an ­unfancied squad all the way to the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

It was the first time England had got that far in a tournament in 22 years. Relying heavily on youth, he was able to break the hex of England teams seemingly weighed down by history, rebuilding bridges with fans and the Press in the ­process.

Mancini took over as the Azzuris coach in May 2018 after the four-time winners of the World Cup had failed to qualify for that year’s championship in Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfEab_0asWkFWK00
Roberto Mancini admitted he used to play the field before settling down Credit: Offside Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kf2Kc_0asWkFWK00

Now, Italy are on a 33-match unbeaten run — a national record — which has swept all the way to ­Sunday’s final at Wembley.

Italy winger Federico Bernardeschi says “madman” Mancini was the only person who believed they could make the Euro 2020 final when he took charge in 2018.

Mancini is credited with transforming Italy from being ultra-defensive to playing a more attacking and entertaining game.

Southgate says: “They have been a top team for the last couple of years. We have ­followed their progress. We know how they play, with great energy and style. They are always difficult to score against.”

There is sure to be mutual respect between two men who both had top playing careers.

Watford-born Southgate — the son of a plant manager with computer giant IBM — initially played in midfield and then as a solid and unflashy centre- back for Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and ­Middlesbrough.

His 57 England caps are overshadowed by that penalty miss at Euro 96 which saw England knocked out by Germany in the semi- final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MaClb_0asWkFWK00
Gareth Southgate enjoyed a career with Palace, Villa and Middlesbrough Credit: Hulton Archive - Getty

He took over as England manager after stints at ­Middlesbrough — from which he was sacked after relegation from the top flight — and with the Three Lions Under-21s.

Former altar boy Mancini, 56, was a ­dashing forward for Bologna, Sampdoria and Lazio — then four games for Leicester City to finish his career. He won 36 caps for Italy.

The furniture maker’s son was born and bred in Jesi, a small town 20 miles inland on the Adriatic coast.

Talented but volatile, in his first season at Sampdoria the then 18-year-old Mancini was involved in a training ground brawl with their new star ­signing, England star Trevor Francis.

Another former team-mate. Juan ­Sebastian Veron, revealed that he once swore in ­Mancini’s direction during an argument about a badly taken corner.

After the match, Mancini was waiting to fight him, stripping off to the waist.

“He is not an easy person, you know,” Veron says. “He has this complicated ­personality.”

⚽ ENGLAND vs ITALY EURO 2020 FINAL BETTING SPECIAL ⚽

  • EURO KINGS: Get England to lift the trophy at 30/1
  • TOP DOG: Harry Kane to score against Italy at 50/1
  • STER CRAZY: Raheem Sterling to score at 66/1
  • NO LOSE BET: Get free bet on England game
  • BUILD YOUR OWN: 70/1 bet builder tip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4kjs_0asWkFWK00

Former Sampdoria team-mate and ex-England star David Platt said Mancini became unrecognisable on match days.

“I’d wonder what I’d done to upset him,” Platt said. “He was just in another place. And ­brutal at half-time if things weren’t going right — the most vocal member of the dressing room.”

Mancini’s will to win saw him become a highly successful ­manager, ­winning three Serie A titles with Inter Milan before taking over at ­Man City in 2009. In 2012, Mancini guided City to their first league title in 44 years.

He was sacked the ­following year after losing the FA Cup final to Wigan.

It is to Wembley he will return tomorrow for what will be the biggest night in both his and Southgate’s careers.

The men — who somehow embody the national characteristics of their nations — stand on the threshold of greatness.

Two very different managers competing for a prize that only one can win.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
215K+
Followers
22K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Sam Allardyce
Person
Roberto Mancini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football#Ticks#Carbonara#Italian#British#Unfancied#Press#Ibm#Middlesbrough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
Musiczapgossip.com

Atomic Kitten release Southgate You’re The One…

Atomic Kitten have released ‘Southgate You’re The One…’. The girl group – currently comprising Liz McClarnon, Natasha Hamilton and Jenny Frost – recently went viral performing the reimagining of their 2001 hit ‘Whole Again’, which features a cheeky line about being turned on by England manager Gareth Southgate, at Box Park Croydon after the team beat Ukraine 4-0 at the weekend.
Soccergoal.com

Southgate: Mancini has modernised Italy at Euro 2020

The Three Lions will need to deal with a different type of Azzurri side in the final on Sunday. Gareth Southgate has lauded the work of Roberto Mancini in making Italy virtually unrecognisable from the squad he encountered in his playing days, warning of the threat Mancini's modernised system poses.
FIFAThe Independent

Gareth Southgate believes ‘different test’ will help keep England fresh

Gareth Southgate believes going on the road will help rather than hinder as England look to take another step towards reaching their “Everest” in Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome. Having topped Group D unbeaten, the Three Lions secured a mammoth last-16 result against old foes Germany on...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Mentor Alan Smith expects Gareth Southgate to swiftly switch focus to World Cup

It will not be long before “workaholic” Gareth Southgate is back planning meticulously for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to his former manager Alan Smith. Smith first coached the England national team boss as a 16-year-old in the Crystal Palace academy before he made him first-team captain at Selhurst Park.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Macho Mancini vs Sensible Southgate: who is the most stylish manager?

If you don’t count Boris Johnson, there are no cuddly, outsized team mascots at Euro 2020. No giant, weird-looking bumblebees or fridges like you get in the Premier League. No sweating part-time entertainers inside hastily-cobbled foam suits representing national stereotypes. Not even child mascots. But it doesn’t matter, because prowling...
SoccerThe Guardian

Mancini and Southgate set the example other countries should follow

As the 2024 European Championship will take place in Germany I am naturally interested in the appearance and impact of the home teams at the current tournament. It is important for the atmosphere and reach of a tournament that a home team plays with courage and spreads optimism. It is important that it has characters within the squad with whom fans can identify. That the players are aware that they are playing at home and that the crowd can feel it.
Sports90min.com

Lee Carsley to replace Aidy Boothroyd as England Under-21 manager

Former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley is set to replace Aidy Boothroyd as head coach of England's Under-21s. The Under-21 side have been without a permanent manager since April, after a poor showing at the European Championships led to Boothroyd stepping down. It's a significant role, and there had been plenty of speculation over who the next boss would be.
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

England squad player ratings: Who impressed at Euro 2020 and who could have done better?

England may have failed to win Euro 2020 but this was still their best showing at a major international tournament since 1966.Gareth Southgate’s side showed their tactical versatility, smart game management and defensive solidity on their way to the penalty shootout defeat in Sunday’s final against Italy.Three players – Raheem Sterling, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker – have been named in Uefa’s official team of the tournament after their eye-catching displays.Others like Jordan Pickford and Luke Shaw also deserve credit, though several of their teammates would have been hoping to hit better form.Here, The Independent rates every member of...
SoccerThe Conversation

Euro 2020 set England up for a strong World Cup in 2022

Following Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s save of Bukayo Saka’s penalty in the final moments of the Euro 2020 final, attention has been fiercely focused on the appalling and unacceptable racial abuse of the England players. Rightly so: we should all stand together with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka, and the England team as they unite in an exemplary manner against all forms of racism.

Comments / 0

Community Policy