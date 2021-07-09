Cancel
UEFA

Roman gladiator mauled by Sun mascot Harry Mane ahead of Euro 2020 final

By Isaac Crowson, Nick Pisa
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago

THE Sun’s lion mascot Harry Mane roared into Rome and defeated a gladiator in battle ahead of the Euro final.

He showed England’s Italian rivals just what they will be up against in Sunday night’s Wembley showdown.

Follow ALL of the latest news and updates from Euro 2020 with our live blog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F73ye_0asWkEdb00
Sun Mascot Harry Mane took on a Roman gladiator ahead of the Euro 2020 final Credit: Dan Charity / The Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZAYxJ_0asWkEdb00
Harry Mane was victorious in a positive omen for England Credit: Dan Charity / The Sun

Harry marked his victory by placing his foot on the vanquished foe as another Roman was shown looking on in horror.

And in another bad omen for the Italians, their training camp was disrupted by a Covid outbreak yesterday.

As the gods appeared to be smiling on England, Harry posed behind enemy lines at some of the capital’s iconic landmarks including the Colosseum.

Despite the warning of their looming conquest by Three Lions captain Harry Kane and his warriors, our mascot was mobbed by cheerful Italians who loved the mascot.

But a showdown dating back centuries kicked off during a visit to the Rome Gladiator School.

After emerging triumphant from the sword duel, our lion said: “It was a great victory and shows we can go all the way.

“It’s definitely coming home! This is a terrific sign we’re going to win. We have the passion, fight and desire and I can see us going all the way.

“Beating a gladiator is a great start.”

Defeated gladiator Asticus said: “I was no match for Harry Mane. He was too good. It was good fun though.

“I’m not sure about the final now. I’m very worried. I think we’re in trouble!”

Italy were hit by the last minute Covid scare when three of the media pack following hardman skipper Giorgio Chiellini and co tested positive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1lGn_0asWkEdb00
Italy were rocked with a Covid scare ahead of Sunday's final Credit: AFP

Officials immediately strengthened the bubble around the team and carried out tests to make sure none of the players or immediate staff were affected.

Their training camp on the outskirts of Florence was immediately shut and a specialist cleaning team was brought in.

An Italian FA source said: “It’s not the ideal preparation for the team and we are making sure that none of them are infected but we are taking no chances and tests are being carried out.

“The chance of infection with any of the team is small but we want to be sure — it means that training sessions with the media in attendance have all been cancelled and we are having to make other arrangements.”

Sources also said coach Roberto Mancini and the entire squad had all had their vaccinations.

Journalist Alberto Remedio and two technicians, all from state TV firm RAI, tested positive.

Two, including Remedio, are thought to have picked up the bug in London during their trip to cover their team’s semi-final.

Remedio described last week how 60,000 fans would be gathering in the stadium with little prospect of social distancing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNIB8_0asWkEdb00
Boris Johnson stood firm and kept the final at Wembley Credit: Reuters

The episode rekindled the debate on Uefa’s controversial decision to hold the game in London, despite the increase in infections in the UK.

Last month, Italian prime minister Mario Draghi said he wanted to bring the final to Rome and clashed with Boris Johnson.

BoJo was not going to let anyone stand in the way of football coming home and has now even had 10 Downing Street decorated with England flags outside.

Meanwhile, ministers here have grounded planes from Italy to stop Covid regulations being breached by a Roman invasion.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has ordered airlines to cancel flights to stop thousands of ticketless Italians turning up.

But around 1,000 fans from Italy will be allowed to skip isolation rules under an agreement with Uefa. Italy’s epic Wembley semi-final clash with Spain was packed with their fans - but only those who live in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nY0l6_0asWkEdb00
England captain Harry Kane has hit form with four goals in the knockout rounds Credit: Getty

The US Sun

The US Sun

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

