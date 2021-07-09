Cancel
Shoppers claim their lashes have grown to 'new lengths' since using this all-natural castor oil - and it costs just £6 on Amazon

By Emily Knott For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Do you want naturally longer lashes and fuller brows? Lash and brow growth serums are a popular solution, but for an inexpensive and natural way to care for your eyelashes and brows, Amazon shoppers recommend the ETRONG Organic Castor Oil.

According to thousands of shoppers, this vegan and organic oil could be just what you need to ditch your mascara for good - and it costs just £5.99.

The oil has more than 3,200 five-star ratings on Amazon, with reviewers praising the inexpensive hair growth oil for making their brows bushy and lashes long and healthy. One shopper even claimed that 'you can see a difference in one week' of use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRYuH_0asWk8QU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w4Bcz_0asWk8QU00

High in fatty acids and vitamin E, castor oil is ultimately a moisturiser. Still, many skin experts say it provides enough nutrition to encourage hair growth.

Users agree with these claims, saying their lashes have grown to 'new lengths' and 'added at least 15 per cent more volume' since using the ETRONG Organic Castor Oil.

Others say their brows 'look fuller' after years of over-plucking. Just a couple of drops of the oil is enough to work wonders, according to shoppers - there are impressive transformation pictures as proof.

'Okay so this is one of the best serums I've ever used in my life,' one reviewer wrote. 'Used it solely for my eyelashes and brows, and they have grown expeditiously within ten days! Key the consistency up.'

'My eyebrows are really slow growing, I think, where I have always plucked them,' explained another customer. 'I applied this day and night for three days, and the regrowth is fantastic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dN4rA_0asWk8QU00
High in fatty acids and vitamin E, castor oil is ultimately a moisturiser. Still, many skin experts say it provides enough nutrition to encourage hair growth (stock photo)

'I really can't believe how much hair has grown. I wanted to grow them to reshape them, so I'm really happy with the results.'

A third wrote: 'Been trying to grow my eyelashes and eyebrows out as much as I can. After using this for three (THREE) days, they have grown my eyelashes and eyebrows so quickly I'm in shock.

'Very cheap and can use oil for various other things such as stretch marks, strengthen nails, scars, spots, you name it.'

The ETRONG Organic Castor Oil is safe for daily use, but you should ensure your eyebrows and lashes are clean and free from makeup before applying.

To use, dip a cotton swab into the oil and run it along the top of your lash line and over your brow hairs. Leave the oil on overnight and wash off any excess in the morning.

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
