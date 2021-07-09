Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

UEFA stop Frank Skinner and David Baddiel from singing Three Lions at Wembley ahead of Euro 2020 final as it's 'too partisan' and 'unfair on the Italians'... despite allowing Andrea Bocelli to sing Nessun Dormua at the opening ceremony

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

UEFA have reportedly stopped Frank Skinner and David Baddiel from singing Three Lions before the Euro 2020 final as it is too 'partisan' and 'unfair' on the Italians.

The comedians were the masterminds behind the Three Lions football anthem - which was penned 25 years ago and has been chanted throughout the tournament.

The duo had been asked to perform their hit song ahead of kick-off on Sunday but UEFA have since insisted it would be 'unfair' on England's opponents Italy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2WYa_0asWk4ta00
UEFA stopped Frank Skinner and David Baddiel singing Three Lions at Wembley on Sunday 

While appearing on the TV show The Last Leg, Skinner shared his frustrations with UEFA's decision.

He even reminded viewers that Andrea Bocelli sang Nessun Dormua at the opening ceremony - which saw Italy kick-off the tournament against Turkey.

Nevertheless, Skinner and Baddiel were seen singing their hit song from the stands at Wembley as they cheered on England during their semi-final clash with Denmark.

The pair were sat in the stands with their sons, Buzz, nine, and Ezra, 17. Skinner was seen wearing a blue rain coat that he paired with a matching baseball cap, while Baddiel wore a black hoodie and a white hat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAxm4_0asWk4ta00
England are set to face Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2nHR_0asWk4ta00
UEFA said the Three Lions football anthem would be 'too partisan' and 'unfair on the Italians'

Three Lions was originally written as the England's anthem for UEFA Euro 1996, and Skinner and Baddiel co-wrote and performed the song alongside The Lightning Seeds.

The comedy duo then went on to re-record the track with new lyrics for the 1998 World Cup.

Skinner and Baddiel's song enjoyed a roaring comeback during the 2018 World Cup, in which England got to the semi-finals.

During tournament, it became the first song in UK history to have four spells at No 1.

The song remains a key part of fan celebrations as they often chant the lyrics 'it's coming home' on repeat.

Baddiel recently told Sportsmail about the track: 'The lyrics say: we almost never win. Generally we disappoint and yet we somehow think, against all experience, that we might do something.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkMrF_0asWk4ta00
The comedians were the masterminds behind the Three Lions football anthem - which was penned 25 years ago and has been chanted throughout the tournament 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9uQ8_0asWk4ta00
Skinner and Baddiel were seen singing their song from the stands as they cheered on England as they faced Denmark to fight for a place in the Euro 2020 final 

'Little moments — like David Platt scoring in extra time against Belgium in Italia 90 — can break through that despair, and lead you to hope. The song takes you on that journey which is a real one for England fans.'

He went on to say: 'I think the song is the opposite of arrogant. It's a vulnerable song about magical thinking.

'What does happen is that when England are doing well, Football's Coming Home itself becomes a kind of mantra pushing us towards victory.

'The most intense I ever heard it chanted was when Shearer scored early on against Germany in the semi-final. The crowd were saying it like a magic spell, like if we sing it fast enough and powerfully enough it will happen.

'It's never meant to mean "we own football". It means coming home in the sense of something you hope will finally happen after a long journey.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

204K+
Followers
78K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Skinner
Person
Andrea Bocelli
Person
David Baddiel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Lions#Italians#Uefa Euro 1996#Baddiel Co#Football S Coming Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Country
Germany
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicbleedingcool.com

David Baddiel Adds 'Can't Wait' Song To 'Three Lions' In The Charts

David Baddiel is returning to the top of the UK pop charts as Three Lions is buoyed by the England football team's success against Denmark last night, propelling them into the final with Italy. But he's now got two singles in the charts at the same time. Baddiel is one of thirty comedians who have recorded a charity single for NHS-related charities about coming out of lockdown organised by former doctor-turned-comic Simon Brodkin, which takes a typically British bittersweet observation "I wish life was how it was before – and it wasn't that great" as a real earworm of a hook before adding "I can't stay away from you no more – and we're not even mates".
Musicthefocus.news

Are Baddiel and Skinner earning any royalties from the Three Lions song?

Are Baddiel and Skinner making royalties from the Three Lions song? It’s been the soundtrack to England’s march to the final of Euro 2020, and people want to know more about it. What is the Three Lions song?. The song is also called, perhaps more recognisably, Football’s Coming Home, and...
SportsShropshire Star

England anthem Three Lions translated into Latin ahead of Euro 2020 final

Tres Leones gained the approval of David Baddiel, one of the writers of the original song. A version of Three Lions performed entirely in Latin has won the approval of one the original song’s writers. The football anthem, first composed for Euro 96 by comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020: Frank Skinner says Uefa opposed ‘Three Lions’ performance at final for being ‘too partisan’

Frank Skinner has claimed that Uefa have prevented him and David Baddiel from performing “Three Lions” at the Euro 2020 final.Released in 1996 in collaboration with The Lightning Seeds, the football song, with its catchy refrain of “it’s coming home”, has been the unofficial anthem of England fans during this and other international tournaments.While fans have called for the track to be performed during Sunday’s (11 July) historic final between England and Italy, Skinner said on The Last Leg on Friday (9 July) that the group were not allowed to take part in the event as it was deemed...
UEFANME

Watch The Lightning Seeds play pre-Euros final gig with Baddiel and Skinner

The Lightning Seeds played a last-minute gig with David Baddiel and Frank Skinner at London’s 229 venue this afternoon, ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 final. England take on Italy in the last match of the tournament tonight (July 11), which will be held at London’s Wembley Stadium. It’s the first time the England men’s team has reached a final since winning the World Cup in 1966.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Graeme Souness continues his England U-turn as he praises 'ominous' Three Lions for 'getting stronger every game' despite early criticism... but warns Denmark 'could be HARDER to beat than Germany' in the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley

Graeme Souness believes England are peaking at just the right time at Euro 2020 after they cruised past Ukraine to reach the semi-finals. Gareth Southgate's side scored just two goals across their group stage matches, but having put two past Germany in the last 16, they put Ukraine to the sword in Rome to secure a comfortable 4-0 win.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

UEFA cut ticket prices for Italy vs Spain as they struggle to sell out for the first semi-final of Euro 2020 despite reduced capacity at Wembley...but insist it will be full house for Englands vs Denmark

Italy will face Spain at Wembley Stadium in the first semi-final of Euro 2020 on Tuesday night. Around 60,000 fans will be allowed to attend the fixture at Wembley. However, the game has reportedly struggled to sell out. According to The Athletic, a number of tickets have been sold at...
WorldNME

Ian Broudie reflects on 25 years of ‘Three Lions’: “People walk past my window late at night singing it”

The Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie has reflected on 25 years of ‘Three Lions’ in a new interview ahead of England’s Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark tonight (July 7). The May 1996 song, which Broudie co-wrote with comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, has enjoyed its latest resurgence in popularity over the last month as England fans continue to bask in their side’s strong form in the tournament.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'He is the best No 9 in the world': From Leyton Wingate FC to becoming a Wembley wonder, Harry Kane's former managers have their say - with the Three Lions talisman set to lead out his country for the Euro 2020 final

The story of Harry Kane and England begins in the unlikely surroundings of the old clubhouse of now defunct Leyton Wingate FC. It was here, just across the road from his family home in Walthamstow, north-east London, where he would join his parents and brother Charlie - with their faces painted and three lions on their shirts - to savour Euro 96 on the big screen as a nation partied to the sound of ‘football’s coming home’.
UEFATribal Football

Burley slams UEFA allowing England to play majority of Euros at Wembley

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has slammed England being clear to play the majority of their Euro 2020 games at Wembley. While England coach Gareth Southgate can point to a spectacular 4-0 trashing of Ukraine in Rome as evidence of his team's ability to travel, many neutrals are already unhappy about his team getting an 'easy' ride.

Comments / 0

Community Policy