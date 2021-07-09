Cancel
Sharks vs British & Irish Lions: Kick-off time, TV channel and confirmed team for Covid hit warm-up

By James Orr
The US Sun
The US Sun
 22 days ago
BRITISH & Irish Lions continue their preparations for their South Africa summer tour with another match vs Sharks this weekend.

Though the fixture's build-up has been in chaos - with The Lions' original game against the Bulls called off because of an outbreak of Covid in the hosts' camp. They instead now face Cell C Sharks for the second time this week.

The tourists' preparation has been hit by opponent's Covid outbreak

When is Sharks vs British & Irish Lions?

When is Sharks vs British & Irish Lions?

  • Sharks vs British & Irish Lions takes place on Saturday, July 10.
  • The match kicks off at 5pm BST.
  • Pretoria's Loftus Versfeld plays host.

What TV channel and live stream is Sharks vs British & Irish Lions on?

This fixture and the whole Lions schedule will be broadcast LIVE on Sky Sports.

Sharks vs British & Irish Lions will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.

What is the team news?

The Lions have made 13 changes from the starting line up that battered today's opponents Sharks 54-7 in midweek, with Elliot Daly and Duhan van der Merwe the only players to keep their spots.

British and Irish Lions: L Williams, A Watson, Daly, Harris, Van der Merwe; Biggar, Davies; Sutherland, George (capt), Furlong, Itoje, Hill, Beirne, H Watson, Conan.

Replacements: Owens, Jones, Sinckler, Lawes, Simmonds, Curry, Murray, Russell.

Duhan van der Merwe has kept his place again for the Sharks

When and where will the British and Irish Lions South Africa tour matches be played?

These are the dates and venues confirmed for the 2021 fixtures , including a one-off warm-up game on home soil:

  • Saturday June 26 - British and Irish Lions vs Japan
  • RESULT: Lions 28-10 Japan
  • Saturday July 3 - Emirates Lions vs British and Irish Lions
  • RESULT: Emirates Lions 14-56 Lions
  • Wednesday July 7 - Cell C Sharks vs British and Irish Lions
  • RESULT: Sharks 7-54 Lions
  • Saturday July 10 - Cell C Sharks vs British and Irish Lions
  • Kick-off time: 5pm
  • Venue: Loftus Versfield, Pretoria
  • TV channel: Sky Sports
  • Wednesday 14th July - South Africa 'A' vs British and Irish Lions
  • Kick-off time UK: 7pm
  • Venue: Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town
  • TV channel: Sky Sports
  • Saturday 17th July - DHL Stormers vs British and Irish Lions
  • Kick-off time UK: 5pm
  • Venue: Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town
  • TV channel: Sky Sports

South Africa vs Lions tests

  • FIRST TEST: Saturday July 24 - South Africa vs British and Irish Lions
  • Kick-off time: 5pm
  • Venue: Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town
  • TV channel: Sky Sports
  • SECOND TEST: Saturday July 31 - South Africa vs British and Irish Lions
  • Kick-off time: 5pm
  • Venue: Soccer City, Johannesburg
  • TV channel: Sky Sports
  • THIRD TEST: Saturday August 7 - South Africa vs British and Irish Lions
  • Kick-off time: 5pm
  • Venue: Soccer City, Johannesburg
  • TV channel: Sky Sports

In 2009, The Lions lost the test series 2-1 but after drawing their series against New Zealand in 2017, they'll be hoping to repeat their victory in 1997.

The US Sun

The US Sun

