HOPKINTON – It’s been a century and a half since ties and rails were laid out to create the Wood River Branch Railroad. Like arteries connecting tiny local villages to the heart of the city, the tracks brought passenger trains, mail trains and steamboat trains. Beginning at around 7:00 in the morning, the sounds which would be familiar for decades to come, created a feeling of comfort and convenience; the haunting cry of a steam whistle in the distance, the metallic clang of bells and the slowing respiration of a train pulling up to the depot.