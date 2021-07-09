Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Trooper performs Heimlich after motorist chokes on marijuana

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — (AP) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver after a man allegedly attempted to swallow a bag of cannabis when he was pulled over for speeding.

Ohio State Police Sgt. Ray Santiago said the traffic stop occurred on July 3 in Portage County.

Trooper Charles Hoskin conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle that was allegedly traveling at 94 mph in a 70-mph zone, WEWS-TV reported.

Dash camera video posted to the Ohio State Police Twitter account shows Hoskin asking if the driver could breathe before helping him out of the car and performing the Heimlich. The man expelled a bag of marijuana and apologized to the officer.

After the man recovered, Hoskins asked, “Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?”

The man received citations for speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt, according to Santiago. The man also received a summons for marijuana and was released at the scene.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WEWS-TV.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Portage County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Rootstown Township, OH
County
Portage County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Santiago
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Ap#Wews Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Foxborough, MAPosted by
WSB Radio

Police officer saves deer tangled in soccer net

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the Foxborough Police Department wrote, it was “All in a day’s work” as an officer came to the rescue of a deer that had become trapped in a soccer net. According to a Facebook post from the department, a person noticed a deer that had its...
Colorado StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Colorado father convicted of killing his 13-year-old son

DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado father was convicted Friday of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in the 2012 disappearance of his 13-year-old son. Mark Redwine, 59, was indicted in 2017 in connection with the disappearance of Dylan Redwine, who was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2012, while on a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to his father’s home outside the city of Durango.
Columbus, OHPosted by
WSB Radio

Prosecutor opposes officer's motion to move Andre Hill trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The state attorney prosecuting the December police killing of Andre Hill opposed the former officer's request for the trial to be moved. Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson filed a motion Wednesday opposing ex-Columbus officer Adam Coy's request for the trial be moved to another county in order to convene a fair and impartial jury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy