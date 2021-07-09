Health experts say Delta variant is already in Finger Lakes Region; vaccines best defense
ROCHESTER, NY (WHAM) -- Dr. Ed Walsh with Rochester Regional Health says it was inevitable. "Clearly, the virus is here," he said referring to Delta variant. "There's no reason it won't do what it is doing elsewhere. and that it's more transmissible, so therefore it will spread. It will tend to dominate the previous virus from the UK that dominated Rochester for several months. The delta may become most dominant."13wham.com
