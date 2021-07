The stock price of Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) reached an all-time high of $290 in May this year before a larger sell-off in the railroad companies, especially on July 8, 2021, drove the stock price down nearly 12% to its current level of around $254. NSC stock declined 7.2% in a single trading session yesterday, while it remains 4.4% lower over the last five days. The recent drop can be attributed to a broader decline in the railroad stocks after the reports of the Biden administration working on an executive order to address the issue of inflated and anti-competitive pricing for railroad and ocean shipping companies. [1] But will NSC stock continue its downward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a recovery in the stock imminent?