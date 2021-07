Prevent frightened pets who tend to run away during firework celebrations from getting lost. July 3, 2021 (San Diego) -- As people plan their July Fourth celebrations, San Diego Humane Society is reminding pet parents to keep their animals in mind, as there is often an increase in lost pets following the holiday. With the return of the 20-minute Big Bay Boom fireworks in the City of San Diego this year, and with other celebrations expected around the County, distressed pets may find ways to flee their homes while trying to escape the noise.