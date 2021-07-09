Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

77 WABC to Launch New Radio Show With Tony Nominated Superstar Constantine Maroulis – Cuz Saturday Night Rocks!

By Frank Diez
wabcradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York (77WABC) – John Catsimatidis, Chairman/CEO of Red Apple Group and subsidiary Red Apple Media has announced that WABC Radio will launch a new variety entertainment program with two-time Tony-nominated artist, Constantine Maroulis. The Constantine Maroulis Show – Cuz Saturday Night Rocks! will air Saturdays from 5:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning this Saturday, July 10, 2021. Maroulis will also join the station as WABC Radio’s Entertainment Reporter.

wabcradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Catsimatidis
Person
Constantine Maroulis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wabc#New Yorker#Radio Broadcast#Red Apple Group#Wabc Radio#American#Idol#Entertainment Reports#Red Apple Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy