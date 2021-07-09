77 WABC to Launch New Radio Show With Tony Nominated Superstar Constantine Maroulis – Cuz Saturday Night Rocks!
New York (77WABC) – John Catsimatidis, Chairman/CEO of Red Apple Group and subsidiary Red Apple Media has announced that WABC Radio will launch a new variety entertainment program with two-time Tony-nominated artist, Constantine Maroulis. The Constantine Maroulis Show – Cuz Saturday Night Rocks! will air Saturdays from 5:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning this Saturday, July 10, 2021. Maroulis will also join the station as WABC Radio’s Entertainment Reporter.wabcradio.com
