Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Bloom on Zoom: Litigators 'Still Put a Premium' on In-Person Courtroom Action

By Greg Land
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Simon Bloom, the COVID-19 pandemic meant the curtailment of one of his favorite activities: trying cases in a courtroom. The founding partner of Atlanta business litigation boutique Bloom Parham said his nine-lawyer firm successfully weathered the pandemic, thanks in part to having a diverse client base and adhering to a policy of running the firm without taking on debt before the virus erupted.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litigators#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
LawLaw.com

Litigators Gear Up for Post-Pandemic Personal Injury Suits: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. DANGEROUS ENCOUNTERS - The lifting of pandemic restrictions across much of the country and the resultant increase in human interaction is a welcome development for most after such a long period in isolation. But, as we examine in this week’s Law.com Litigation Trendspotter column, trial lawyers say a rise in personal injury litigation, from medical malpractice to motor vehicle accidents and road rage incidents, is “inevitable” with so many people out and about. I’m interested to hear what you think: what types of personal injury claims do you expect to increase as life gets back to something resembling the pre-pandemic normal? Let me know at [email protected] and I’ll feature your feedback in a follow-up column.
LawLaw.com

Ethical Issues Presented by Cyber Tech in Attorney-Client Communications

The use of technology in a law office or legal department raises many ethical issues concerning how confidential and privileged electronic information must be stored, shared, and protected. These issues are heightened where attorneys and staff work remotely, as the protections that such information may enjoy in the traditional office setting may not exist at the home office or other remote location.
LawLaw.com

Class Actions: Critical Mass - Flint Water Judge Spends 3 Days Hearing Settlement Objectors + Lawsuits Breathe Life Into CPAP Recalls

Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, Law.com’s weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. I’m Amanda Bronstad. I listened in on the first of three lengthy hearings this week aimed at addressing a flood of objections to the $641 million settlement over Flint’s water contamination. Lawyers didn’t come up for air after last month’s recalls of CPAP machines, with 10 cases filed so far. The 16-member plaintiffs’ team in the herbicide paraquat MDL will have 11 women and four attorneys of color.
LawLaw.com

Beasley Allen Lawyer Steps Up to Lead Justice Group

An Atlanta lawyer stepped up Wednesday to lead the American Association for Justice at the trial lawyer group’s annual convention in Las Vegas. He is Navan Ward of Beasley Allen. The plaintiffs’ firm has offices in Atlanta plus Montgomery and Mobile, Alabama. Ward becomes the AAJ’s 75th president and only the second minority in that role. He said Wednesday he will focus on enhancing diversity and inclusion.
TechnologyLaw.com

Legal Tech Adoption Jenga: People Clerk and Quiktract

Though we typically explore B2B technology, we’re doing something a little different this month by delving into the adoption process for two B2C companies operating in the legal industry. Both offer services designed to help laypeople navigate aspects of the legal system that are less frequented by lawyers: small claims court and creating freelancer contracts. However, as any person who has either struggled to receive payment for their work or found themselves in small claims court can attest, operating without an attorney in these spaces is easier said than done.
LawLaw.com

Gibson Dunn Defends Apple in Proposed Class Action Alleging iPhone Updates Decreased Battery Life

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Christopher Chorba and associate Wesley Sze have stepped in to defend Apple in a class action alleging that three iOS software updates released by Apple in April and May 2021 decreased the processing speeds and battery life of iPhones. The case was filed June 7 in California Northern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:21-cv-04322, Crittenden v. Apple, Inc.
LawLaw.com

The Future of Litigation Workflow: Reimagining Technology and Process in the Next Decade

When most law firms sent their lawyers and legal professionals home in March of 2020, they did not expect that more than a year later, many, if not all, would still be working remotely. Litigators also did not anticipate the lengthy court closures and delays in driving their matters forward. As they embraced each new paradigm, from video engagement to remote depositions, and reimagined how to collaborate, train and thrive, they have balanced uncertainty with progress at each stage.
Politicsanewspaper.net

Four-County Collaborative In-Person, Zoom Event July 20

Auburn will be the site of a Four-County Collaborative event Tuesday, July 20. It begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Educational Service Unit Learning Center at 1109 R St. The location is across the street from Auburn Senior High School. You can join in person, or via Zoom from your home or office. Please register by Sunday, July 18 at https://bit.ly/GabNGobble. Anyone joining in person will be provided supper.
LawLaw.com

Innovators of the Year, Law Firm: LaDawn Blackett Jones

The 2021 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards looks to honor innovation occurring in legal departments and law firms across the country. The group of honorees in this first year of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards have demonstrated knowledge, skill and compassion, recognized by the peers and clients who nominated them. From innovation in litigation to exploring new research opportunities to transforming the way access to justice is handled, the contenders for these awards have shown that true change is not only coming to the legal industry, it’s already here.
Lawnatlawreview.com

Canon Pushes for Dismissal for Lack of Standing in Data Breach Class Action

We previously wrote about the proposed class-action lawsuit against Canon USA Inc. that resulted from a data breach of former and current employees’ personal information. This week, Canon argued in New York federal court that the plaintiffs lacked standing and that the case should be dismissed. Canon stated in its memorandum of law that lost or diminished value of personal information resulting from a ransomware attack is NOT a cognizable injury that confers Article III standing. Further, Canon argued in its memorandum that the plaintiffs’ allegations merely suggested a future risk of harm; again, not enough to meet the Article III requirements for standing.
LawLaw.com

Veteran Commercial Litigator Elevated to Firmwide Managing Partner at Shutts & Bowen

Shutts & Bowen’s executive committee recently named commercial litigator Jack McElroy firmwide managing partner. The Orlando-based attorney succeeds Michael “Micky” Grindstaff, a real estate partner in the same office who took the role in 2014. In an interview, McElroy said he was tapped by the firm’s executive committee to become...
LawLaw.com

There's a New Wave of Class Actions to Defend. What's Working and What Isn't?

Welcome to Southeast Takeaways, a weekly look at news of the legal profession that will highlight important developments to help you manage your firms, grow your practices and serve your clients better. We’ll bring you the most vital information from around ALM, but we’d love to hear from you too. I’m Raychel Lean and you can reach me at [email protected].
LawLaw.com

Retain Resolution Counsel in Mass Torts as Part of an Effective Defense

Federal Multi-District Litigations (MDLs) have become a mainstay since their inception in 1968. Numerous motions for centralization are filed and granted. Based on statistics reported by the Judicial Panel on Multi-District Litigation (JPML), over the past decade alone, 359 motions for centralization were granted. Not only can the early retention of resolution counsel help a company formulate an effective integrated defense strategy, but many MDL judges now expect the involvement of resolution counsel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy