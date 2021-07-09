Bloom on Zoom: Litigators 'Still Put a Premium' on In-Person Courtroom Action
For Simon Bloom, the COVID-19 pandemic meant the curtailment of one of his favorite activities: trying cases in a courtroom. The founding partner of Atlanta business litigation boutique Bloom Parham said his nine-lawyer firm successfully weathered the pandemic, thanks in part to having a diverse client base and adhering to a policy of running the firm without taking on debt before the virus erupted.www.law.com
