77 WABC Launches New Music Programming Hosted by Dina Martin, Daughter of Rat Pack Icon Dean Martin
New York (77WABC) – John Catsimatidis, Chairman/CEO of Red Apple Group, and subsidiaries Red Apple Media and 77 WABC Radio, announced the launch of new music programming, hosted by Deana Martin, daughter of legendary singer and entertainer Dean Martin. The Dean and Deana Sunday Night Cap will feature songs from the unmistakable era from Martin and the Rat Pack, along with live listener interactions via mail, email, call-ins and social media.wabcradio.com
