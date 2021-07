An odd mix of readings of US manufacturing data was released earlier today. The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for July was 43 vs 18 expected and 17.4 in July. Compare that to the Fed Manufacturing Index for the city at the opposite of the New Jersey turnpike, Philadelphia, and it paints a different picture. The reading was 21.9 for July vs 29 expected and 30.7 in June. The New York manufacturing index was the highest on record, with all components stronger except for delivery times. However, the Philly Fed manufacturing index dropped for the 4th consecutive month to its lowest reading since December 2020. The prices paid component fell to 69.7 vs 80.7 in June. The geographic areas are so close, yet the divergence between the two prints couldn’t be farther apart!