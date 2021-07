If you’ve never paid much attention to the song, “Let It Go,” you may not have noticed, but there’s a line that Elsa sings that says, “My soul is spiraling in frozen fractals all around.” Many patterns in nature have fractal qualities in different forms and sizes from mountains, sea shores, snowflakes, blood veins and inside cell structures. All these beautiful patterns look like magnificent works of artwork. Fractals have deep roots in math, science and computer science and many applications in modern science and engineering. The cool thing is that we can reproduce and generate fractals as art works by art and computer coding. Campers will observe and describe natural fractals and create their own.