Genshin Impact will head straight to 2.0, even if the current version is 1.6. Apparently, miHoYo is ready for a major expansion, which is going to add a new zone consisting of three islands. This zone will be full of new NPCs and exciting activities that will be responsible for the loot table. The announcement for Genshin Impact 2.0 and its contents arrived today in a Chinese trailer. The English version usually arrives a couple of hours later.