Today is a veritable baseball buffet of content, which is wild when you remember that a year ago, not only had the season not started yet, but we weren’t even sure if we’d see baseball played in 2020. So I am trying to practice gratitude about the avalanche of baseball activities coming our way today and not silently freak out about covering all of them. How do you eat an elephant, bit by bit, although also gross, and who would want to do that.