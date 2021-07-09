How to Survive a Historically Bad Season

One of the themes of the Cleveland season so far this season has been their underperforming lineup. As a unit, they rank 27th in the league in terms of wRC+ at just 86, and they’ve been shuffling in many hitters into their lineup over the course of the season to try and get any sort of offensive spark. Cleveland’s underperformance, however, hasn’t been the fault of José Ramírez. He’s been the biggest and steadiest rock in a shaky lineup, and he has maybe flown a bit under the radar this season. He’s doing his usual mashing, with a solid 130 wRC+ and a .264 isolated power mark, and he leads the team with three wins above replacement – over a win and a half higher than the next-highest player.