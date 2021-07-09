It’s Miller Time

Phew. June is finally in the books, and with it, some of the best bat flips and drops we have seen all season. It’s going to be a difficult task and an exciting mess to narrow it all down to the Best Bat Flip of the Month, which is exactly why I’m having you, the wonderful Pitcher List community do it for me instead. It’s called delegating, or something. But I have faith that you are up to the task! For those keeping score at home, in April the community bestowed Nick Castellanos with the highest of bat flipping honors, and in May, Ronald Acuña Jr. wore the crown. It’s now time to vote for the best of the best in June. For a quick refresher, the following selections are all in chronological order and are not ranked. Will this finally be the month that Fernando Tatis Jr. takes home the gold? Or will someone else emerge victorious? You decide!