It’s Miller Time
Brad Miller still had some fireworks leftover as he had himself a celebration Thursday, collecting three hits in his five at-bats, all of which left the yard, scoring three times to go along with five RBI on the night. Each of Miller’s three jacks traveled at least 400 feet, with his seventh-inning bomb outdoing them all flying 418 feet at 113.9 mph, the hardest-hit ball of the game and Miller’s hardest-hit ball of the season. The three hard-hit balls helped raise his season-long hard-hit rate to 50%, with nine of his last 11 batted balls leaving his bat at a minimum of 99 mph.www.pitcherlist.com
