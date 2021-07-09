Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Drake Rents Out Dodger Stadium For Private Dinner Date

Posted by 
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is it even a real date if he doesn't rent out an entire baseball stadium?. "We can confirm that Drake made a sizable donation to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation in order to make his Dodger Stadium dinner date a reality," a rep for the MLB team confirmed to E!.

thebreakfastclub.iheart.com

Comments / 0

The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

987
Followers
643
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

The World's Most Dangerous Morning Show

 https://thebreakfastclub.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sofi Stadium#Dodger Stadium#Los Angeles Dodgers#Abc7#Hiphopdx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesThe Ringer

Drake’s Dodgers Date, Yacht Season, and a Bennifer Update

Juliet and Amanda start by discussing Drake’s date with model Johanna Leia in Dodger Stadium (0:40). Then they discuss some news from across the pond with the start of celebrity yacht season (14:36), and the outfits celebrities wore at Wimbledon and the European Championship (23:07). They wrap up with an update on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s recent trip to Universal Studios (30:17).
Musicuncrazed.com

Drake Teases Potential Release Date For New Album

Drake has teased a release update for his upcoming new album Certified Lover Boy. The rapper recently changed his Instagram bio to “Certified”, which has led to fans to speculate that the album release may be imminent. Drake originally intended to release the album back in January this year. However,...
NFLPosted by
IBTimes

Drake And Model Johanna Leia Confirmed To Be Dating For Months

Drake and Johanna Leia were spotted having a dinner date last week. The pair and Leia's son Amari Bailey hang out at Drake's home. Drake has been mentoring Amari on finances, fame, life, etc. Drake has been dating influencer Johanna Leia for months now. The two sparked romance rumors when...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Scott Gives Kylie Jenner a Rare Shout-Out Amid Baby No. 2 Rumors

So supportive! Travis Scott gave girlfriend Kylie Jenner a rare shout-out amid rumors that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with their second child. “BIG RELAUNCH,” the “Goosebumps” rapper, 29, wrote via Instagram Stories along with four clapping emojis in honor of Kylie Cosmetics dropping new “refreshed and reformulated” products on Thursday, July 15.
NBAthisis50.com

Lamar Odom On Khloe Kardashian, Kobe Bryant, Beating Aaron Carter, LHH + New Book!

Former NBA star Lamar Odom sits down with Ebro in the Morning, and opens up on various topics including his recent comments on Khloe Kardashian under a recent Instagram picture, his experience doing reality television, his relationship with his father who passed away last month, his own struggle with addiction, and more.
Inglewood, CAPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & More To Headline 'Freedom Experience'

Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Tori Kelly, Jaden Smith and more are teaming up for a good cause. As per a recent announcement, it was revealed that the stars are headling the "Freedom Experience" show at the SoFi Stadium on July 24 as part of 1DayLA's COVID-19 service event. The mission of the concert is to urge 20,000 volunteers in the Southern California area to offer their assistance from July 18-24 "by organizing city beautification projects, back-to-school events, free medical clinics, homeless assistance, and aid distribution." Volunteers, who are willing to do a minimum of three hours of service, will see their work culminate in the "Freedom Experience" show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The registration fee for the 1DayLA's efforts costs $29 and includes an official 1DayLA T-shirt.
NBAlakers365.com

‘Space Jam’ premiere brings together LeBron and his viral sensation impersonator

James Jackson Some suggest never meeting your idols, but Los Angeles Lakers forward and "Space Jam: A New Legacy" star LeBron James remains the exception to a few rules. At the premiere of his new movie Tuesday, James met YouTube personality Mark Phillips, who has established himself with his NBA impersonations and other online entertainment. The four-time league MVP couldn't contain his laughter upon the two making introductions.
NBAYardbarker

LeBron James would 'absolutely' love to play with Chris Paul

LeBron James and Chris Paul have been close friends for many years. They have been very open and public about their friendship, which made their confrontations during the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round playoff series versus the Phoenix Suns all the odder. One moment, in particular, continues to stand out: Paul’s...
NBAenstarz.com

LeBron James Thought 'Space Jam' 'Dumb' At First? Replaces Michael Jordan Anyway

After 25 years of fans asking for a sequel, "Space Jam: A New Legacy" has already begun premiering nationwide. Starring Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, who was made digital by executive producers from Warner Brothers. The basketball player had admitted his faults for the bad acting, "Athletes acting, that never goes well," James said.
NBAYardbarker

LeBron James Explains Why He Ignored Guillermo For Many Years In The NBA Finals

After all these years, LeBron James finally revealed why he ignored Guillermo Rodriguez, the hilarious interviewer from Jimmy Kimmel Live! They have a long relationship, with Guillermo trying to get LeBron's attention without any success. The player ignored Rodriguez several times in his past playoff run, creating some beef with...
NBAGamespot

Fortnite LeBron James Skins Revealed, Arriving Today

Following a leak, Epic Games has now officially announced its partnership with LeBron James for a series of new skins and more based around the professional athlete. You'll be able to play as King James later today, which is just before the release of the James-starring Space Jam: A New Legacy. The Jordan vs. James discussion will now venture into determining who is the better Space Jam star.
MoviesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Space Jam 2’ on HBO Max, in Which LeBron James is Buried in References to a Particular Movie Studio’s Many Properties

Twenty-five years in the making, Space Jam: A New Legacy — on HBO Max and in theaters — regurges the conceptual blither-blather of 1996’s pop fave Space Jam, subbing then-GOAT Michael Jordan with now-GOAT LeBron James, and here is where we step out of the ever-thorny forever-GOAT comparison conversation. Intact, however is the ageless appeal of Looney Tuners like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, who team with LeBron to play a ridiculous form of basketball against an evil algorithm. So some things change and some things stay the same; now let’s see which way this standalone sequel teeters.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers Video: LeBron James Makes Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel Live

It has been quite an eventful offseason for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James with the release of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" coming this weekend. James has made his fair share of rounds in order to promote the new movie, which is set to hit theatres and HBO Max on July 16. Not only that, he is keeping a close eye on his good friend Chris Paul as he attempts to secure a ring for both himself and the Phoenix Suns franchise in the 2021 NBA Finals.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers Video: LeBron James Reacts To ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Release

After years of work and development, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' "Space Jam: A New Legacy" officially released in theaters and on HBO Max this weekend. James plays himself in an epic adventure to retrieve his son and escape a digital landscape by teaming up with iconic Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and Daffy Duck.
NFLPosted by
Boston

Julian Edelman jokingly asks LeBron James for a spot on the Tune Squad

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" opened in theaters on Friday. After retiring from football in April, Julian Edelman has his eyes set on joining another squad. The former Patriots receiver let LeBron James know that he’s available to join the Tune Squad. “I’ll run point @KingJames,” Edelman wrote in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy