South Weldon, NC

Serve Day: 'Sharing the love of Jesus through kindness'

By Carolyn Harmon charmon@rrdailyherald.com
Roanoke Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValley Community Church in Weldon has been gearing up for Serve Day, which takes place July 10. Serve Day is an international event providing churches with opportunities to serve local communities and share the love of God through practical acts of kindness. The day is supported by a quote from the Bible, Mark 10:45: “For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve others and to give his life as a ransom for many.”

