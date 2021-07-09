Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys Gives Away 750 FREE Backpacks Stuffed with School Supplies at Kino Sports Main Complex

SFGate
 6 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is pleased to announce that their team is hosting a FREE contactless drive-thru backpack giveaway on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Kino Sports Main Complex (2500 E Ajo Way, Tucson, 85713) in the parking lot south of E Milber Street from 3:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. During the free event, 750 backpacks stuffed with school supplies will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. The giveaway was created as a means to once again help school-aged students of economically challenged Tucson families better prepare for the 2021 - 2022 school year.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
State
Illinois State
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Kino#K 12 School#Charity#Prweb#Tucson Backpack Giveaway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Charities
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy