Roanoke Rapids, NC

Pet of the Week: July 10-11

Roanoke Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaddie is up for adoption at Rainbow Animal Rescue. She is a flat-coat Retriever mix, about 2 years old and weighs about 60 pounds. She is spayed, heartworm negative and is current on vaccines. Maddie is house and leash trained, but not a fan of crates. She would do best as the only dog and prefers women to men. Her activity level is not suited to small children and small animals have a tendency to bring out her herding and prey drive. If you are interested in adopting Maddie, go to rainbowanimalrescue.org and scroll down to the adoption application link, or visit petlover.petstablished.com/pets/public/327899. You can also obtain a paper application from the rescue, which is open by appointment only by calling 252-883-6413. The rescue is at 54 Dogpound Road, off 903 near the 4-H facility, first building on the right. Questions about dogs can be posted on the Rainbow Animal Rescue of NC Facebook page. There is an adoption donation which goes to veterinarian care, boarding and transportation. If you would like to help support the work of this nonprofit organization, send checks to Rainbow Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 972, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870. You can see Rainbow Animal Rescue cats at the Roanoke Rapids Petsense store.

