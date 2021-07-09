SF Giants place Buster Posey on injured list, activate Logan Webb

Webb pitched three scoreless innings against Washington on Friday, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision. The right-hander made his first big-league appearance since May 29, so he didn't go very deep into the game despite pitching effectively. Still, it was a triumphant return for Webb, who had posted a 1.06 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB over his past three starts before going down with a shoulder injury in early June. Assuming he came out of Friday's contest fine, Webb should continue to stretch out as a member of the rotation following the All-Star break. His next start could come on the road against the Dodgers.