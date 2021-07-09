James Henry ‘JB’ Hardy Sr.
GREENVILLE — Mr. James Henry “JB” Hardy Sr., 66, of Greenville, died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the Omega Service at 11 a.m. and funeral services at noon Wednesday, July 14 at William R. Davie Middle School in Roanoke Rapids, with the Rev. Keith Berryhill officiating. Interment will follow in the Faithful Band Baptist Church Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.www.rrdailyherald.com
