Lincoln, NE

Much cooler this weekend with rain possible

By Brandon Rector
1011now.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This weekend will not only be much cooler, but less humid as well. There is more rain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Saturday, but the severe weather threat should diminish for most of the area by late in the morning. An upper level low looks to develop within an upper level trough moving through the region. That low will set up shop just to our east and keep the chance of showers and thunderstorms going for much of Eastern and Central Nebraska through the day and into the night Saturday. The chance of rain should decrease in Western Nebraska by Saturday night. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible in mainly Eastern Nebraska and Northeast Kansas Sunday. It will be less humid and much cooler this weekend. Highs should be in the mid 70s to mid 80s for much of the area Saturday and Sunday.

