Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

How a Ben Simmons trade can turn the Minnesota Timberwolves into a contender

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kyvTs_0asWhP4900

When NBA trade rumors surfaced in 2020 that Minnesota Timberwolves general manager Gersson Rosas wanted to trade for D’Angelo Russell, skeptics said it couldn’t be done. A year later, Russell is finally in a place where he feels comfortable and a part of Minnesota’s core.

With the arrival of another NBA offseason comes new trade chatter out of Minnesota. A recent report said Rosas spoke to Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand about a Ben Simmons trade, talks that don’t include Russell.

With Philadelphia open to moving on from its star facilitator and defender, let’s examine how Simmons would fit with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ben Simmons trade helps KAT, creates “Big Three”

Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns are already close, it’s part of the reason Rosas made the blockbuster trade. That’s why it can’t be ignored that KAT and Simmons also have a solid relationship, even playing video games together during their off time. Remember when the two were playing PUBG and Simmons said KAT could play another game since Towns only had to face the Hawks the next day? Irony is a funny thing.

The point is, Simmons and Towns are tight. Bringing the trio together could make for a group that displays fantastic chemistry, stays together for years, and pushes one another to new heights. Simmons has plenty of playoff experience and actually plays defense. Towns and Russell help erase Simmons’ poor shooting by having some of the sweetest strokes in the NBA.

If this talented group worked on their games together, perhaps they could all teach each other a thing or two, or at the very least cover each other’s deficiencies. Maybe the three of them could put their great basketball minds together to finally reach the NBA Finals?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnVg5_0asWhP4900 Also Read:
NBA trade rumors: Updating potential summer blockbusters

D’Angelo Russell found a home with Minnesota Timberwolves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRIE5_0asWhP4900
Jan 29, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell (0) fouls Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

In Minnesota, Russell finally feels at home. Playing in a more relaxed environment and going through the grind of an NBA season with a close friend makes everything that much easier.

While the Timberwolves gave up valuable assets to chase Russell, they wouldn’t trade him just a couple of seasons later. What kind of message would that send to KAT? Since Rosas acquired Russell, Towns has said all the right things about wanting to play his entire career with the Timberwolves .

Trading Russell now would surely ruffle some feathers. Then, the KAT trade rumors may finally have some merit for the first time in his NBA career. Otherwise, Towns isn’t going anywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYxbx_0asWhP4900 Also Read:
Minnesota Timberwolves rumors, and 4 blockbuster trade scenarios for this summer

Simmons impact on Minnesota Timberwolves defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTeD3_0asWhP4900
Mar 24, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

While their offense has shown an ability to break out when its top scorers are healthy, their defense always lets them down. Last season, the Wolves allowed 117.7 points per game, second-most in the NBA. It’s become obvious, the TWolves core isn’t exactly composed of defensive stoppers.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns career Defensive Player Rating: 109
  • D’Angelo Russell career Defensive Player Rating: 113
  • Anthony Edwards 2020-2021 Defensive Player Rating: 116
  • Ben Simmons career Defensive Player Rating: 105

Simmons could help the team in a number of ways, even reducing the need for Russell to be a distributor. But Simmons would make the biggest impact defensively. Minnesota has sought a long-term frontcourt partner next to KAT since he was a rookie. As a two-time first-team NBA All-Defensive honoree, Simmons could help set the tone for the rest of the squad.

He led the NBA in steals during the 2020 season. In fact, Simmons has never had a season where he’s averaged fewer than 1.4 swipes per game. Simmons and Ricky Rubio would give the Wolves a passing lane irritant on the floor at all times.

No matter what, the Wolves have to improve their defense if they hope to win more basketball games. If Gersson Rosas can work more magic, pulling Ben Simmons out of his hat without giving up core pieces, it’s a no-brainer.

Also Read:
3 ideal Ben Simmons trade scenarios to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Comparing the Timberwolves to the Phoenix Suns

With KAT, D-Lo, and Anthony Edwards in the lineup together, the Wolves went 12-9. Averaged out to a full season and the Wolves would have found themselves in the Western Conference playoffs. As this young nucleus continues to grow under head coach Chris Finch’s tutelage, who knows what these hungry pups are capable of?

Look at the ascension of the Phoenix Suns in recent years.

  • 2018-19 Phoenix Suns record – 19-63 .232
  • 2019-20 Suns – 34-39 .466
  • 2020-21 Suns – 51-21 .708

Compare that to the Minnesota Timberwolves record in each of the past two seasons.

  • 2019-20 record – 19-45, .297
  • 2020-21 record – 23-49, .319

In 2019, the Suns hired Monty Williams to be their head coach. In 2020, they traded for Chris Paul. For the Timberwolves, Chris Finch will get to coach his first full season next year. With just a couple of additions, the Timberwolves may be able to finally take that major step forward fans have been waiting for.

That’s why trading Russell right now makes zero sense. Continuing to put the pieces around KAT to complement his skill set, however, is priority No. 1 for the T-Wolves front office. Though they missed out on acquiring John Collins, players like Ben Simmons or Myles Turner would look great in a Wolves uni paired next to KAT.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Matthew Dellavedova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Three Russell#Pubg#Hawks#Target Center#Towns#Wells Fargo Center#Twolves#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
News Break
NFL
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

1 NBA Team Rumored To Want Ben Simmons ‘Badly’

After another dismal postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers seem ready to shake things up this summer. Among the options available to the franchise is to trade away former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons. The 24-year-old point guard disappointed yet again in the playoffs, as he showed extreme hesitancy to be aggressive...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Ben Simmons’ New Girlfriend, Maya Jama

Over the past few weeks, Ben Simmons has been dominating the headlines as the Philadelphia 76ers ruminate about his future. He was the subject of trade rumors after the 24-year-old failed to bring his best when the 76ers needed it the most in the playoffs. During the team’s second round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons seemed extremely uncomfortable on offense and was a disaster from the free throw line.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

After his postseason struggles, Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons has become the subject of rampant trade speculation. It’s not just talking heads who think the Sixers should explore dealing the onetime No. 1 pick. None other than NBA legend Magic Johnson argued for such a move on ESPN this morning.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Doc Rivers Responds To Latest Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly turned down a trade offer for former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons. The 24-year-old failed to bring his best when the 76ers needed it the most in the playoffs. During the team’s second round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons seemed extremely uncomfortable on offense and was a disaster from the free throw line.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Clippers must offer 76ers for Ben Simmons

Could a trade be reached between the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Clippers that involves Ben Simmons heading out west?. Philadelphia 76ers all-star Ben Simmons’ name is anticipated to be involved in trade talks this off season due to his poor play in the playoffs. After failing to improve his offensive game specifically shooting over the past few years, the process for the Sixers might just be broken soon. If the Sixers want to compete against contenders, they have to upgrade their roster.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Sacramento Kings Could Trade De'Aaron Fox For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has been linked to a move away from Philadelphia in recent times. Plenty of teams around the league seem ready to move for the talented point guard, and the Sixers aren't against that idea. Yet, they must get the right offer to unlock negotiations. The San Antonio Spurs,...
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers rumors: Elton Brand, Wolves GM discussed Ben Simmons trade

Ben Simmons, Sixers rumors Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. It is well known that the Minnesota Timberwolves fancy Ben Simmons. He is not only a friend of Karl-Anthony Towns, but one of the best defenders and playmakers in the NBA. His reputation took a hit in the playoffs, but Simmons still has value league-wide, and no team has saturated the rumor mill more than Minnesota.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Should Avoid Trading For Kristaps Porzingis And Ben Simmons

Kristaps Porzingis is an enigma for the Dallas Mavericks. After a somewhat successful individual season, the nation saw a Mavericks team barely be able to coexist with Porzingis and Luka Doncic on the floor. With the amount of money owed to Porzingis for the next three seasons ($100 million), some rumors have strong evidence to support Porzingis could be traded this offseason.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Pacers Insider Shares Revealing Details On Ben Simmons Trade Rumor

Coming off of a brutal postseason run, Ben Simmons may be on the trade block. According to a recent report, the Philadelphia 76ers fielded an offer from the Indiana Pacers recently, but turned it down. The Pacers reportedly offered up Malcolm Brogdon, a solid wing with a good defensive reputation,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy