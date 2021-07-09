Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Jett: The Far Shore Shows Stylish, Serene Sci-Fi Exploration in Its First Gameplay Trailer

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen will PlayStation get its next Journey? That is to say, its next great, stylish indie adventure? Well, it looks like Jett: The Far Shore from Canadian indie developer Superbrothers has a shot at claiming that title. Jett is a slick, stylish sci-fi adventure game that veers away from the things most similar titles tend to focus on – namely blasting aliens and collecting resources. Instead, the game will be more exploration and puzzle driven, with players having to find out what makes the world and aliens the encounter tick in order to succeed. That said, there are dangers out there in space, and you will encounter more action-based challenges as well. Check out the first gameplay trailer for Jett: The Far Shore, below.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Gameplay#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

JETT: The Far Shore Reveals Gameplay of Upcoming PS4, PS5, and PC Release

Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software released new gameplay for JETT: The Far Shore in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC-via the Epic Games Store. “We aspired to create a videogame to express our own feelings of awe when we look up at the starry sky.” says Craig D. Adams, Creative Director at Superbrothers in this new in-depth trailer. “JETT’s premise involves exploration and discovery, however our design doesn’t rely on combat or resource extraction, and the characters go to some lengths to tread lightly, giving indigenous wildlife a wide berth, striving to adapt and avoid conflict.”
FIFAComicBook

FIFA 22 Release Date Revealed in First Gameplay Trailer

Hot off the heels of revealing the game's cover athlete mere days ago, Electronic Arts today unveiled our first official look at FIFA 22. The initial reveal trailer for the annualized soccer sim showed many of the upgrades that EA is looking to bring to the franchise this year along with informing players of when it will actually be hitting store shelves.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Jett: The Far Shore is an immersive sim about scouting an alien world

Jett: The Far Shore is a game about making sense of the unfamiliar. It's the second game from Sword & Sworcery EP devs, Superbrothers, and your character, Mei, is part of a team of explorers looking for a planet to inhabit. The world you're on has its own interconnected ecosystem, one that you need to examine and exploit while trying to discover the source of a mysterious signal. Jett wants you to work out how to be part of the world without destabilising it. Your little team aren’t there to gather resources to make your journey easier. You’re there to learn.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jett: The Far Shore invites us to visit an unknown planet in his trailer for PS4 and PS5

It’s been just a year since Jett: The Far Shore was unveiled at the PlayStation 5 reveal event, a perfect time to re-see the game in all its glory. During the State of Play of the last July 9, the development team has shown a new three-minute trailer, which you can see below these lines. This independent title takes the player to explore a strange planet from their spaceship.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Lost Judgment gameplay trailer shows parkour, combat, minigames, and more

The latest trailer for Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s sequel to noir thriller Judgment offers a brief overview of what players can expect when the game launches later this year. The trailer opens with a brief introduction of Lost Judgment‘s story before showing protagonist Takayuki Yagami wall-running, climbing, and leaping from rooftops using his new parkour abilities. We also get a quick look at a selection of minigames available in the sequel, including robot battles, bike races, boxing, skateboarding, and dancing. Watch the trailer below:
Retailpureplaystation.com

Dying Light 2 Gameplay Trailer Shows its Horrors and Monsters

Techland has released a brand new trailer showcasing the monsters we’ll be facing in Dying Light 2 Stay Human later this year. Dying Light 2 developer Techland has hosted its second Dying 2 Know episode giving us all a deep dive into the grim world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. We’ve also got a brand new trailer showing the horrors and monsters that we’ll be up against when Dying Light 2 releases on December 7th.
TV & Videosthefilmstage.com

U.S. Trailer for Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time Concludes One of Sci-Fi’s Great Sagas

The greatest sci-fi franchise of our lifetime is not Star Wars, Star Trek, and certainly not anything in the comic realm. It’s The Matrix, obviously, and we positively cannot wait for Lana Wachowski’s fourth installment this December—but second place, and actually germane to this article, belongs to Hideaki Anno’s Neon Genesis Evangelion, a 26-episode anime, his follow-up feature The End of Evangelion, (both streaming on Netflix), and subsequent series of remakes / remixes, Rebuild of Evangelion (about which more here).
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Moss: Book II, Jett: The Far Shore, Arcadegeddon & More Showcased During July’s State Of Play

Earlier this week, PlayStation announced that the next State of Play would be coming later this week. This one would be focused on indies, updates from third parties, and a lengthy gameplay segment from Deathloop. It was not going to be focused on what’s next for PlayStation Studios or the next generation of PlayStation VR which was announced earlier this year. Instead, we got some new game announcements as well as updates to games that will be coming later in the year and beyond.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Jett: The Far Shore is the Star Trek game I want

When I think about Star Trek, I think about the Prime Directive. I don’t think about the way the show deals with it, necessarily. But I try to consider what it would be like to be an explorer trying to catalogue the universe without interfering with it. And that’s exactly what Jett: The Far Shore is seemingly about — at least according to its latest trailer, which debuted in today’s PlayStation State of Play event.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Battlefield 2042 Crossplay Features Detailed

After the dust has died down following its official reveal, Battlefield 2042 has provided details on whether crossplay will be featured in the game and how it will work. Crossplay is a feature that many gaming fans expect to be part of titles with a heavy multiplayer focus, so with Battlefield 2042 being entirely online, the pressure is truly on.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer for the Sci-Fi Thriller Titled RIVER

Gravitas Ventures has released a trailer for an upcoming psychological sci-fi thriller titled River. The film was directed by Emily Skye and stars Mary Cameron Rogers as River, with Alexandra Rose, Rob Marshall, Courtney Gains, and Becki Hayes. The movie “follows River Allen, a 20-something woman who searches for her...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Video: First ELEX II Gameplay Shows A Promising, Yet Rough Sequel

ELEX II was randomly announced last month, continuing the cult classic original with a brand new instalment. It sounded pretty ambitious with tighter combat, and of course, Anthem style traversal with jetpacks. The first footage has now emerged, and while it seems a bit rough around the edges, it's looking to be a promising start.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Watch Dogs Legion Bloodline Review – Forgotten Ancestors

Watch Dogs had a rocky start to its life. The trailer blew us all away back in 2013, but the game – and particularly the protagonist – failed to set the world on fire. Aiden Pearce was a boring character surrounded by an interesting, albeit flawed, concept. The franchise since improved that from game to game, with Watch Dogs Legion ditching characters altogether, but it seems even that isn’t enough to escape the weight of Aiden Pearce as he continues to haunt the series. Bloodline, the first major DLC for Legion, follows Aiden Pearce on a prequel journey through London and is a lot of fun despite his different focus.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Spiders' sci-fi take on the French Revolution gets its first gameplay reveal

Steelrising is an action RPG set in the grimy streets of 18th century Paris in the midst of the French Revolution. Oh, and there's robots. The majority of these murderous clockwork robots belong to King Louis XVI himself, and they're designed to protect the doomed monarchy against the revolutionaries. As Aegis—an android guard belonging to Marie Antoinette—you'll need to use your superhuman abilities to fight against these forces and, presumably, the king himself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy