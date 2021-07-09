Jett: The Far Shore Shows Stylish, Serene Sci-Fi Exploration in Its First Gameplay Trailer

When will PlayStation get its next Journey? That is to say, its next great, stylish indie adventure? Well, it looks like Jett: The Far Shore from Canadian indie developer Superbrothers has a shot at claiming that title. Jett is a slick, stylish sci-fi adventure game that veers away from the things most similar titles tend to focus on – namely blasting aliens and collecting resources. Instead, the game will be more exploration and puzzle driven, with players having to find out what makes the world and aliens the encounter tick in order to succeed. That said, there are dangers out there in space, and you will encounter more action-based challenges as well. Check out the first gameplay trailer for Jett: The Far Shore, below.