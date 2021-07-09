Drury Prepared for Next Step

In the last four seasons, Jack Drury has played for three different teams in three different leagues, and at each level, he's evolved and excelled. Drury captained the Waterloo Black Hawks to the top of the USHL's Western Conference and was named a second team All-Star in 2017-18 before being drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He then played two seasons at Harvard and recorded 63 points (29g, 34a) in 60 games, earning Second Team All-ECAC, Second Team All-Ivy League and ECAC All-Rookie Team honors in his collegiate career.