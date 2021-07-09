Loud Luxury drops Summer Anthem “Wasted”, Good Times Follow! | Certified Fresh

At 5pm on June 18, 2021, something momentous happened. Four lads from Liverpool stepped out onto a stage, played some songs, and several thousand people lost their shit. A year and a half ago, that sentence wouldn’t have sounded particularly extraordinary. But when Covid hit in March 2020 – all-but-wiping out the UK’s once-thriving music scene overnight – it didn’t just leave music fans without a hobby. For many of us it went a lot deeper. We were suddenly disconnected from communities we’ve been part of for years, from spaces where we could truly be ourselves. Many of those working within the music industry lost their jobs, which stripped them of more than just their income, but of their passion and professional pride, too.