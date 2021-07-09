Cancel
Loud Luxury drops Summer Anthem “Wasted”, Good Times Follow! | Certified Fresh

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think it’s safe to say that we’re all in for a good time when Loud Luxury drops a new track. Hot off the tail of “Red Handed” featuring Thutmost and a rework of the tasty hit “Turning Me Up,” the Canadian music chefs continue to impress with their new tune “Wasted!” Feat. WAV3POP.

#Something Fresh#Good Times Follow#Thutmost#Canadian#Certified Fresh#Fmf
