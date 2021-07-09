Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken County, SC

Today's events for July 10

The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society will hold a Southern Author Expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the American Legion Hut, 314 Penn St., Edgefield. Authors Tom Poland, Patricia G. McNeely, Alexia Jones, Helsley, Tom Robertson, Marion F. Sturkey, June Gardner, Ralph Scurry, Dr. Jodie Peeler, Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr. and Karen Stokes will be on-hand. The Edgefield Preservation Association will hold a lunch fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch tickets $15 in advance and $20 at the door, and can be purchased at the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square. For more information, call 803-637-4010 or email OEDGS85@gmail.com.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
City
Warrenville, SC
City
North Augusta, SC
City
Wagener, SC
Aiken County, SC
Government
City
Graniteville, SC
City
Clemson, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Arts#Girls And Boys#The American Legion Hut#Oedgs85 Gmail Com#St Paul Lutheran Church#Letlovelive Org#Fotas#Ice Cream Social#Aiken City Council#Progressive Caucus#Aiken Young Democrats#Border Bash#Srp Park#Visitaikensc Com#First Christian Church#United Methodist Church#104 Newberry St S W#Zoom#Clemson Extension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Minimum Wage
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy