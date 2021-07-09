Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia Grand Jury declines indicting former Trooper in shooting death of Julian Lewis

By Editorials
Pride Publishing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA grand jury has declined to indict a former Georgia State Trooper who shot and killed a Black man in 2020 after a stop over a broken taillight. The victim, Julian Lewis, 60, died at the scene. The trooper, Jacob Thompson, 27, was later fired, arrested and charged with felony murder. But on June 29 a 22-person Grand Jury declined to indict Thompson. Lewis was on an errand on a rural road to get a soda for his wife on the night of the shooting. Ex-Trooper Thompson claimed that Lewis attempted to hit him with his vehicle.

