Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

William Holden’s ‘Breezy’ House Is a Historic Tarzana Gesner

By Lindsay Blake
Posted by 
Dirt
Dirt
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They say age is nothing but a number and that certainly seems to be the case with this locale which is brought to you courtesy of two stalwarts who are still trailblazing their respective industries despite being in their 90s. Known as the “Kimball House,” as well as the “Triangle House,” the sharply angled abode that stands at 4946 Vanalden Ave. in Tarzana is the creation of modernist master Harry Gesner, the now 96-year-old architect who gifted Los Angeles with such landmarks as the Wave House from the film “Yesterday,” the Hollywood Hills boat houses from “The Kominsky Method” and the Malibu mansion where Britney Spears lensed “Sometimes.”

www.dirt.com

Comments / 0

Dirt

Dirt

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
573
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there’s something for every real estate lover around the globe.

 https://www.dirt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Gesner
Person
William Holden
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Kay Lenz
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wave House#The Kimball House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

Hollywood Scion Billie Lourd Sells L.A. Home

With a new baby almost no one knew was coming until after she was born last fall, and plans to move into the Beverly Hills home of her late and, at least in the entertainment industry, legendary mother, Carrie Fisher, Hollywood scion and actress Billie Lourd has sold a home just off L.A.’s famed and perennially hip Melrose Boulevard for a dash over $2.8 million.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

17 Photos of Old Hollywood Stars Before They Were Famous

Even as a toddler, Dean exuded a cool-guy attitude. The actor skyrocketed to fame with his breakout starring role in Rebel Without a Cause in 1955. However, the actor didn't get to enjoy the success for long as he died tragically in a car accident later that same year. Prior...
Theater & Dancehawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Josh Tatofi does impromptu dance to 'More Than Friends'

One measure of a movie’s quality is how well it stands the test of time. Made in 1997, L.A. CONFIDENTIAL holds up well. It’s a very entertaining film noir, an exciting crime drama set in 1953 Los Angeles. It’s got deeply flawed characters plus a complicated but satisfying plot full of thrilling surprises. Kim Basinger won Best Supporting Actress for her performance as a high class call girl. And Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce got their first starring roles in a Hollywood film.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Andie MacDowell Steals The Red Carpet at Cannes

Actress Andie MacDowell has always possessed one of the most gorgeous manes in Hollywood, and she stunned us all on the red carpet at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival when she showed off her natural gray hair and otherworldly voluminous curls. She’s a breathtaking vision, reminding us, as Julianne Moore recently said, that “aging gracefully” is sexist, and the physical effects of age are just as beautiful as markers of youthfulness.
CelebritiesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

20 Movie and TV Stars Who Died Far Too Young

Hollywood has lost no shortage of shining stars in the midst of their careers, often when they were still young. Some of the more tragic examples include the demise of several glamorous comic actresses in the ‘30s and ‘40s to Jame Dean’s deadly mid-’50s car crash or the lurid Manson Family murders of 1969, which […]
Beauty & FashionElle

Bella Hadid Goes Old Hollywood in a Black and White Column Gown at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

For years, Bella Hadid has had some of her biggest fashion moments at the Cannes Film Festival. Today, she's back in France, delivering another one. The 24-year-old model stepped out in a vintage white Jean Paul Gaultier column gown with a dramatic black sheer train and halter-neck for the French festival's opening ceremony and Annette premiere. She wore her hair up in an elegant bun and accessorized with Chopard jewelry, including white gold earrings with two pear-shaped diamonds (18.05 carats total) and 5.82 carats of other diamonds. She additionally wore two rings from Chopard, one including a 5.45-carat, marquise-cut diamond and another with a 2.42-carat heart-shaped ruby.
CelebritiesPopculture

How Burt Reynolds Spent His Final Night Alive

Burt Reynolds died happy, according to Quentin Tarantino, who cast the legendary actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Reynolds was supposed to play the part eventually filled by Bruce Dern, but Reynolds died just before Tarantino was set to film his scenes. Reynolds died from a heart attack in Jupiter, Florida in September 2018 at age 82.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

One Thing Uma Thurman Hated About Kill Bill While Filming It

Quentin Tarantino’s long film resume has bolstered many classic films since 1992's Reservoir Dogs and 1994's Pulp Fiction pushed him into the mainstream. However, it was the Kill Bill series that became a pop culture moment. This film series pushed both Tarantino and Uma Thurman’s careers to the next level, but not everything went smoothly with the film’s star, according to the Oscar winner. Tarantino revealed one thing Thurman hated about filming the beloved film series.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

A Look Inside Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Stunning Farmhouse

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher managed to get through quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic with one surprising activity thanks to their elaborate farmhouse. The couple, who wed in 2015 and share two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, built their Los Angeles home while Kunis was pregnant with their first child back in 2014, and the celebrity couple had their family in mind. With Kutcher having been born in Iowa and Kunis born in the Ukraine, it only made sense for the pair to build a farmhouse in which to raise their kids. "To feel tranquility in a space, everything needs to be in order," said Kutcher of his home to Architectural Digest. "If the world around you isn't in order, it's hard to get your brain in order. When we're in our home, the world just makes sense."
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Marlon Brando's Grandson, Who Is a Major Model

Although Marlon Brando passed away in 2004, his legacy as one of the most legendary actors of all time lives on. The Hollywood icon left behind many children and grandchildren, including some who inherited Marlon's classic good looks. In fact, 31-year-old Tuki Brando has enjoyed a successful career as a model, working for some of the world's biggest fashion brands over the years. Read on to see Tuki and learn more about the challenges he has faced.

Comments / 0

Community Policy