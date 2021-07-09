William Holden’s ‘Breezy’ House Is a Historic Tarzana Gesner

They say age is nothing but a number and that certainly seems to be the case with this locale which is brought to you courtesy of two stalwarts who are still trailblazing their respective industries despite being in their 90s. Known as the “Kimball House,” as well as the “Triangle House,” the sharply angled abode that stands at 4946 Vanalden Ave. in Tarzana is the creation of modernist master Harry Gesner, the now 96-year-old architect who gifted Los Angeles with such landmarks as the Wave House from the film “Yesterday,” the Hollywood Hills boat houses from “The Kominsky Method” and the Malibu mansion where Britney Spears lensed “Sometimes.”