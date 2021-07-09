Erick The Architect Unveils “Let It Go” Remix Created By Bauuer
Following the release of his official debut project as a solo artist, Future Proof, Erick the Architect has been releasing a series of remixes of his song “Let It Go”. One third of Flatbush Zombies and the rap group’s primary producer, Erick, today shared the final installment in this remix series, created by the double platinum record producer Baauer. He also released an accompanying visualizer. Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQ0K_4AndqY&feature=youtu.be.shorefire.com
