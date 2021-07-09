Waterfront Florida House Takes Eclectic to a Whole New Level

Most visitors to Florida’s coasts plop down on the beach, soak up some sun and call it a day. And hey, there's nothing wrong with taking a load off. If there’s a US state for that sort of relaxation, Florida is it. But if you’d rather get a little more adventurous, there are plenty of ways to spice up waterfront activities in the Sunshine State. Diving, windsurfing and epic paddles are all on the menu on both of Florida's coasts, from the choppy Atlantic to the relatively serene Gulf of Mexico.