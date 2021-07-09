Cancel
Waterfront Florida House Takes Eclectic to a Whole New Level

By Laura Euler
We love houses that are quirky and brim with individuality. Sometimes, though, homeowners take it a step further than many would (or arguably should) dare. This is one of those houses. Kudos to the owner for knowing what they like and damning the decorative torpedoes. Sure, it’s reminiscent of a Disney theme park, but hey, it’s Florida! With vague lashings of latter-day Memphis style, scores of fake animals, multitudes of fake animal print rugs, and enough purple paint that even Prince would be impressed, the entire property is a vivid cornucopia of highly personal style. You do you, owner.

