Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathis, TX

54-year-old woman sentenced to 10 years on robbery charges

By Tim Griffin
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D3Tvb_0asWgUN900

A 54-year-old woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbery in connection with a 2019 incident in Mathis.

Gloria Trevino originally was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the June 3, 2019 murder case in Mathis of 84-year-old Reymundo Gonzales.

The body of the victim was found dead near a vacant building on North Bee Street in Mathis.

Trevino originally was arrested and charged with capital murder. But a San Patricio County jury heard evidence in the case this week and convicted her of robbery charges that will be served in a Texas Department of Corrections facility.

Comments / 1

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mathis, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Murder#Corrections Facility#Prison#84 Year Old
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy