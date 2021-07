Cotton is a relatively lesser-known shmup series from the ’90s, considered a true cult classic in the relatively obscure cute ’em up subgenre, and most notable as a Sega Saturn import release that continues to fetch ridiculous prices on auction sites. Cotton Reboot! is an arranged remastered remake of Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams, with the release containing both the modern reboot and the 1993 home version. Although this reboot was released in Japan for Switch and PS4 earlier this year, it now makes its way to a global audience.