Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Cambodian Philadelphians denounce violent letter targeting community

By Hadas Kuznits
Posted by 
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 6 days ago

Members of the Cambodian community in Philadelphia came together to denounce racism on Friday after a threatening letter was posted in the neighborhood.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphians#Cambodian#Philadelphia Police#South Philadelphia#Kyw Newsradio#Bipoc#Anti Asian#Americans#Ptsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy