Cambodian Philadelphians denounce violent letter targeting community
Members of the Cambodian community in Philadelphia came together to denounce racism on Friday after a threatening letter was posted in the neighborhood.www.audacy.com
Members of the Cambodian community in Philadelphia came together to denounce racism on Friday after a threatening letter was posted in the neighborhood.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio
Comments / 0