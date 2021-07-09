‘Love Island’ Has a New Water Bottle—Here’s Where to Get It to Look Just Like an Islander
If you’re a fan of Love Island, you know about the Love Island water bottle, a.k.a. the only reusable bottle we plan to drink out of from now on. The Love Island water bottle—a long, cylindrical see-through plastic bottle with the contestant’s name written on the side in orange, blue or pink Love Island cursive font—made its debut on season 1 of Love Island UK in 2015. Since then, dozens of Love Island contestants across the world have drank out of identical models of the Love Island water bottle, which features a twist-on top, a removable fruit-infuser, a finger loop and an “LI” stamp on the base for Love Island.stylecaster.com
