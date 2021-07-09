‘Love Island’ Has a New Water Bottle—Here’s Where to Get It to Look Just Like an Islander

Love Island USA is back for its third season, which means there’s a new crop of singles looking for love nearly every night of the week on CBS and Paramount+. Along with its fresh set of contestants, the dating competition show has a new hotspot location: the paradise of the Pacific, Hawaii. If you’ve seen the show before, you know that the singles on Love Island spend most of their days lounging by the pool in cute swimsuits, so it’s only fitting that they’d head to such an island oasis. Hawaii is big place though, so you’re probably wondering where, exactly, is Love Island Season 3 being filmed.