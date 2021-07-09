Cancel
Food & Drinks

‘Love Island’ Has a New Water Bottle—Here’s Where to Get It to Look Just Like an Islander

By Jason Pham
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re a fan of Love Island, you know about the Love Island water bottle, a.k.a. the only reusable bottle we plan to drink out of from now on. The Love Island water bottle—a long, cylindrical see-through plastic bottle with the contestant’s name written on the side in orange, blue or pink Love Island cursive font—made its debut on season 1 of Love Island UK in 2015. Since then, dozens of Love Island contestants across the world have drank out of identical models of the Love Island water bottle, which features a twist-on top, a removable fruit-infuser, a finger loop and an “LI” stamp on the base for Love Island.

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

