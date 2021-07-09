Cancel
Environment

SoMD Weather for Saturday, July 10, 2021

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 6 days ago
Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 8 mph.

A slight chance of showers after 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light southeast wind. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

