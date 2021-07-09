Danielia Cotton Returns With Soul-Charged, Motown-Inspired Single “Good Day”

It has been over seven years since Angels & Airwaves released a new album, but we are finally getting a new one this fall! Lead vocalist and guitarist Tom Delonge has been working on other projects of late, including chasing aliens and directing a coming-of-age sci-fi feature film titled Monsters of California, yet fans are most thrilled to hear new music is on the way. The band’s latest single “Restless Souls” explains how to enjoy the ride of life: how to adapt to changes and never giving in when the world caves in…. living beyond life after death and the unknown — hence “restless souls”.