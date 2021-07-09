Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Danielia Cotton Returns With Soul-Charged, Motown-Inspired Single “Good Day”

shorefire.com
 11 days ago

Danielia Cotton, who The New York Times says is “soulful enough to fill a revival tent” has returned today with the new rock and Motown-charged single “Good Day.”Throughout, Danielia showcases her eclectic fusion of soul and rock with the help of Nashville songwriter Jeff Cohen (Josh Groban, The Band Perry, Sugarland). Together the two have fashioned an upbeat, soulful single that instantly lifts the spirit.

shorefire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Groban
Person
Danielia Cotton
Person
Jeff Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Music Festival#Motown#New Rock#Danielia Cotton Returns#The New York Times#The Band Perry#Americana#Triple A Radio#Kcsn#Wcbe#The Grand Reopening#The Hopewell Theater#Nj#Cotton#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicvariancemagazine.com

Rightfield returns with their glistening new single 'Baby'

Just under two months after releasing the deluxe edition of their debut album Rightfield, One, Reed Hoelscher and Jack Blocker (aka Rightfield) have returned with new music. The glistening single, titled "Baby," arrived over the weekend, anchored by whimsical vocals and twinkling instrumentation, perfect for the season. “The song is...
Musicshorefire.com

Danielia Cotton

It's #NewMusicFriday and our weekly playlist is led by @HannahDasher, whose 'The Half Record' is released today. L… https://t.co/al5A1Uy2Md.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Chvrches Debuts Empowering New Single “Good Girls”

Scottish indie band Chvrches released their newest single “Good Girls” on July 12, 2021. This is the third single from their upcoming album, Screen Violence, which is due out Aug. 27, 2021 via Glassnote Records. “Good Girls” debuted on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show at 6:10 PM BST. It...
MusicNME

Peggy Gou returns with childhood-inspired single ‘I Go’

Peggy Gou has returned with a brand new single – listen to ‘I Go’ below. The track, which is the second of two singles the producer has shared this summer, is inspired by her experiences as a teenager in Korea. “When I was a teenager in Korea, we didn’t have...
Musicpopwrapped.com

DANiiVORY Returns With New Single, ‘Pink Lightning’

Singer-songwriter DANiiVORY is an independent, R&B/soul pop artist who has had an absolutely stunning career in the music industry. Hailing from Wexford, Pennsylvania, Dani always had music in her life. Ivory’s mother was a music teacher and a liturgical minister and encouraged Dani to pursue her passion for music. Dani then went on to obtain a higher education at Berklee College of Music and graduated with a dual degree in Contemporary Writing and Production and Vocal Performance.
Musicholycitysinner.com

Popular Motown Show Returns To Forte Jazz Lounge

On Friday, July 16th, Forte Jazz Lounge will present R&B artist Charles Grant at the club every third Friday. The “Motown & More with Charles Grant” shows will be held at 7 pm and 9:30 pm. Attendees can enjoy the hits of legends like Stevie Wonder, Sam Cooke, Lionel Richie,...
Musicearmilk.com

Reggie Becton relates his "Issues" in ultra-soulful new single

Drawing upon the landmark funk and soul of legends like Marvin Gaye and Brandy, LA-based by way of PG county, Maryland singer Reggie Becton gives his modern twist on soul classics in his new track "Issues", the first single off forthcoming album California. "Issues" is everything that is right with...
Musictopshelfmusicmag.com

Angels & Airwaves returns with “Restless Souls” single

It has been over seven years since Angels & Airwaves released a new album, but we are finally getting a new one this fall! Lead vocalist and guitarist Tom Delonge has been working on other projects of late, including chasing aliens and directing a coming-of-age sci-fi feature film titled Monsters of California, yet fans are most thrilled to hear new music is on the way. The band’s latest single “Restless Souls” explains how to enjoy the ride of life: how to adapt to changes and never giving in when the world caves in…. living beyond life after death and the unknown — hence “restless souls”.
Musicshepherdexpress.com

Collective Soul Celebrates Return to Live Music

As we start to emerge from the hazy, pandemic nightmare of the past 18 months, live music fans are among the most excited to get out and celebrate a return to “normal.”. Collective Soul bassist Will Turpin said he saw that pent-up, positive energy in the crowds they played for on a recent eight-show mini-tour with Styx and expects it to continue all summer and beyond.
Musicshorefire.com

The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland To Be Released September 21

Written By Grammy-Nominated Gospel Historian Robert Marovich With A Foreword By Kirk Franklin. Today, Malaco Records announces the September 21 publication of The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland, a stunning reflection on the unparalleled artistry and towering influence of the Gospel giant. Written by Grammy Award-nominated historian Robert Marovich (The Gospel According To Malaco) with a foreword by Gospel superstar Kirk Franklin, The King Of Gospel Music traces James Cleveland’s evolution as he boldly incorporated the modern musical conventions of soul, pop, and jazz into worship music and became a star and beacon to aspiring Gospel singers everywhere.
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

The Good Word: Gospel and soul singer Jamal Moore

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Gospel and soul singer Jamal Moore joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast!. Moore is an internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter, and recording artist. Known for his smooth, rich tone and his cross-style versatility, Jamal brings a uniquely captivating artistry to everything he touches, be it pop, jazz, gospel, or classical.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: Bruce Springsteen, “Thunder Road”

Bruce Springsteen’s “Thunder Road” isn’t just a song you listen to—it’s one you watch—a sonic piece of cinema the budding songwriter produced, wrote and directed to screen in the theater of your imagination. Hell, it even takes its name from a 1958 Arthur Ripley crime drama Thunder Road—a drive-in vehicle for Robert Mitchum.
Musicearmilk.com

BEKA's new single "You Got" will inspire and uplift your spirits

Rising pop act BEKA drops an empowering single titled "You Got" which was birthed after she watched Kamala Harris become the first female, African-American, and Asian-American, Vice President in history. The anthemic track is a rousing pop number that displays BEKA's commanding vocals bolstered with layered harmonies and uplifting lyrics. BEKA draws inspiration from the historic event and reminds women across the globe to never say die and always reach for their goals and dreams.
Musicnowdecatur.com

Scotty McCreery Releases New Single Inspired By His Wife

Scotty McCreery has released a new single called “Why You Gotta Be Like That,” along with a special visualizer video. He co-wrote the song, which will be included on his upcoming album. Scotty said, “My wife Gabi and I had a date night the evening before I wrote ‘Why You...
Musicstereoboard.com

Caroline Polachek Returns With New Single Bunny Is A Rider

Caroline Polachek is back with a new single. Bunny Is A Rider marks the former Chairlift singer's first original music since her 2019 debut solo album, 'Pang', though she dropped a cover of The Corrs track Breathless last December and more recently remixed A.G. Cook's Oh Yeah. Unfurling around a...
Music2dopeboyz.com

Mýa Returns With “Worth It” Single

Mýa recently made an appearance on DJ Cassidy’s “Pass The Mic” series for the 2021 BET Awards, joining dancehall legend Beenie Man for a rendition of their classic song “Girls Dem Sugar.” She has now released her first new tune in many moons, “Worth It,” introducing a new persona in the process: Mýa Lan$ky.
Musicshorefire.com

Rhiannon Giddens Announces Audible Original, To Balance on Bridges, Debuting July 22

Watch the Video For “Si Dolce è'l Tormento” From New Album They’re Calling Me Home. Following the release of her latest album They’re Calling Me Home (Nonesuch), Rhiannon Giddens has revealed details on the debut of her Audible Original, To Balance on Bridges, and a 4-book publishing deal, both of which continue to illustrate Giddens’ artistic growth not only as a beloved musician but a storyteller, podcast host, composer of opera and ballet, actress and beyond. She has also shared a new music video from They’re Calling Me Home, which was recorded in lockdown in Ireland last year with multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi and deemed “a near perfect album...her finest work to date” by No Depression. The video was filmed while Giddens and Turrisi were making the album, and was shot by Laura Sheeran at Hellfire Studios in Dublin. Watch the video for the 17th century Italian composition “Si Dolce è'l Tormento” here: http://smarturl.it/theyrecallingmehome.

Comments / 0

Community Policy