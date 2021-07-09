Danielia Cotton Returns With Soul-Charged, Motown-Inspired Single “Good Day”
Danielia Cotton, who The New York Times says is “soulful enough to fill a revival tent” has returned today with the new rock and Motown-charged single “Good Day.”Throughout, Danielia showcases her eclectic fusion of soul and rock with the help of Nashville songwriter Jeff Cohen (Josh Groban, The Band Perry, Sugarland). Together the two have fashioned an upbeat, soulful single that instantly lifts the spirit.shorefire.com
