Duluth, MN- The St. Louis County Depot will be hosting the first annual Bienvenue Coffee Fest Saturday, July 10. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be coffee along with other bakery goods and drinks. Art vendors will have goods out and several Depot galleries will be open. Bienvenue means welcome in French and organizers say all are welcome. For more information, click here.