The 10th annual Sarah J. Morrison Memorial colon cancer awareness ride will be held Saturday, July 10. Registration will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Warren American Legion No. 135, 414 PA Ave. W. Dinner and prizes will be provided at 5:30 p.m. at the Legion after the ride. All proceeds will be donated to the Warren Cancer Center to provide help to colon cancer patients. All ages and cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Anyone with questions is asked to call (814) 730-9594. Pictured are Lance Burkey, Mike Cummings, Pam Colvin, Steve Morrison, and Barry Mohr.