49ers roster: Why Aaron Banks takes over starting guard in 2021

By Peter Panacy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers’ second-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Notre Dame’s Aaron Banks, should be in line as the first rookie to start this season. While the overwhelming majority of the San Francisco 49ers‘ 2021 NFL Draft class will focus on the No. 3 overall pick, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, the one rookie who might make the biggest immediate impact this upcoming season is the player the Niners selected in Round 2, Notre Dame offensive guard Aaron Banks.

