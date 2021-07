Today’s interview is with Damian Terbiler, a foreign law intern working in the Global Legal Research Directorate of the Law Library of Congress. Describe your background. I was born in Poland and raised in Melbourne, Australia. My parents brought me to New York City for the first time when I was 13 years old and I have been determined to move to the city ever since. I am thrilled that in December 2020 this dream finally became a reality.