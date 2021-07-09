Cancel
Seattle, WA

Religion and sexuality: ‘Needed change’

By Letters editor
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Re: “Uninvited to serve on Christian group’s board after coming out, Seattle man starts nonprofit for queer youth of faith” [July 5, Local News]:. I find myself both angry and embarrassed at the actions of the University Presbyterian Church. As a Presbyterian most of my adult life, I have been overjoyed that our denomination has chosen to accept, affirm, and welcome LGBTQ+ people into our congregational lives fully. To find that University Presbyterian Church is not doing this makes me heartsick.

