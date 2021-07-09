Cancel
Elections

US Voting Rights

Voice of America
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Carol Castiel and assistant producer at the Current Affairs Desk, Sydney Sherry, talk with Eliza Sweren-Becker, counsel in the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, about the impact of the wave of restrictive voting laws emanating from mostly Republican state legislatures. Sweren-Becker also discusses the implications of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the state of Arizona’s new restrictive voting laws, the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against the state of Georgia, and the erosion of protections under the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.

www.voanews.com

