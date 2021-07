The Blues are exploring options to trade Vladimir Tarasenko. (Frank Seravalli) From 2014-15 to 2018-19, Vladimir Tarasenko was considered one of the best goal scorers in the game, scoring 30+ goals in each of those seasons. But since then, Tarasenko has fallen off, only playing a combined total of 34 games in the past 2 seasons due to his multiple shoulder surgeries. Tarasenko is in need of a fresh start and both parties are looking to part ways. If Tarasenko can stay healthy, he could get back to form and be one of the best goal scorers in the league. But it would be a big risk for a team to take on Tarasenko’s big 7.5 million contract and hope he will return back to form.