Local college athletes sign NIL deals

FORT MYERS, Fla.– Former Bishop Verot lineman, Peter Simmons III, has now signed two letters of intent in the last five months.

The first was to declare his commitment to play football at the University of Michigan and the second, more recently, was to be a spokesperson for the Estero-based company My Shower Door.

“This is new to all of us so why not get in on it?” said Simmons.

On July 1st, the NCAA reversed its decades-old practice of banning student-athletes from making a profit off of their name, image, and likeness.

“Being a college athlete I don’t necessarily have time for a job. I’m very thankful for My Shower Door for giving me this opportunity,” said Simmons.

At the same time, My Shower Door president Bill Daubmann saw an opportunity to get into a market that had been closed off to companies for years.

“To get a Division 1 athlete the ability to monetize his name, image, and likeness, it was a great opportunity for both of us,” Daubmann said.

Essentially, Simmons will be representing My Shower door with a customized company shirt adorned in Michigan’s famous “Maize and Blue” in any professional setting.

Likewise, former ECS track and field state champion and current Miami University sprinter Moriah Oliveira was approached to represent several companies.

“As soon as July 1st hit,” Oliveira said. “I definitely didn’t think it would take off as fast as it did.”

Oliveira said several companies reached out on Instagram, but she eventually decided to sign with the Canadian-based Six Star Pro Nutrition to market their products on her Instagram account.

“I think it has a lot more to do with your following and who you can reach as an athlete,” said Oliveira. “I’m glad that maybe there are a lot of opportunities that girls sports have that men won’t.”

While more and more sign up to make a profit, there are still some rules to separate the student from the athlete.

“I can wear the Maize and Blue but I can’t wear the ‘block-M’ for advertisements and stuff like that,” explained Simmons. “I have to be known as Peter Simmons, not as a Michigan lineman.”

However, both Simmons and Oliveira are thankful to have an opportunity that countless others did not get while playing sports in the NCAA.

“The sport, in itself, is the job when you’re in college,” said Oliveira. “It’s really nice to have that opportunity to make some money for yourself on the side.”