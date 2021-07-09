Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Local college athletes sign NIL deals

By Sean Barie
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XC04N_0asWfBsn00

FORT MYERS, Fla.– Former Bishop Verot lineman, Peter Simmons III, has now signed two letters of intent in the last five months.

The first was to declare his commitment to play football at the University of Michigan and the second, more recently, was to be a spokesperson for the Estero-based company My Shower Door.

“This is new to all of us so why not get in on it?” said Simmons.

On July 1st, the NCAA reversed its decades-old practice of banning student-athletes from making a profit off of their name, image, and likeness.

“Being a college athlete I don’t necessarily have time for a job. I’m very thankful for My Shower Door for giving me this opportunity,” said Simmons.

At the same time, My Shower Door president Bill Daubmann saw an opportunity to get into a market that had been closed off to companies for years.

“To get a Division 1 athlete the ability to monetize his name, image, and likeness, it was a great opportunity for both of us,” Daubmann said.

Essentially, Simmons will be representing My Shower door with a customized company shirt adorned in Michigan’s famous “Maize and Blue” in any professional setting.

Likewise, former ECS track and field state champion and current Miami University sprinter Moriah Oliveira was approached to represent several companies.

“As soon as July 1st hit,” Oliveira said. “I definitely didn’t think it would take off as fast as it did.”

Oliveira said several companies reached out on Instagram, but she eventually decided to sign with the Canadian-based Six Star Pro Nutrition to market their products on her Instagram account.

“I think it has a lot more to do with your following and who you can reach as an athlete,” said Oliveira. “I’m glad that maybe there are a lot of opportunities that girls sports have that men won’t.”

While more and more sign up to make a profit, there are still some rules to separate the student from the athlete.

“I can wear the Maize and Blue but I can’t wear the ‘block-M’ for advertisements and stuff like that,” explained Simmons. “I have to be known as Peter Simmons, not as a Michigan lineman.”

However, both Simmons and Oliveira are thankful to have an opportunity that countless others did not get while playing sports in the NCAA.

“The sport, in itself, is the job when you’re in college,” said Oliveira. “It’s really nice to have that opportunity to make some money for yourself on the side.”

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Fort Myers, FL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Nil#Nil#Ecs#Miami University#Canadian#Six Star Pro Nutrition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
FanSided

Miami football players continue to sign NIL deals

Multiple Miami football players have continued to sign endorsement deals using their name, image and likeness. Striker Gilbert Frierson and defensive linemen Nesta Jade Silvera and Quentin Williams have all signed deals allowing them to utilize their own NIL to earn money. Frierson and Silvera both signed with First Round Management.
Tennessee State247Sports

Tennessee players active on first day of NIL in college athletics

Thursday was a landmark day in college athletics as it was the first day student-athletes could profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL), and several Tennessee football players were active in landing endorsements, enacting partnerships and taking other steps toward earning compensation. Nearly a month ago, Tennessee rolled out its unique NIL plan for its athletes, which included a partnership with NIL firm Altius and set of for-credit courses within the Haslam College of Business as part of Entrepreneurship. Some Vols shared endorsements or partnerships as early as shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
Davidson, NCFrankfort Times

Colleges scramble to ensure NIL deals are safe, compliant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Clunie chuckles thinking about what Stephen Curry's marketing potential might've been at Davidson College during the Wildcats' remarkable 2008 NCAA Tournament run had Curry played in an era when college students could profit from fame and celebrity. Curry jerseys. Curry shoes. Curry chicken sliders. Who...
Columbus, OHEleven Warriors

College Athletics Somehow Survived the First Full Day of NIL

July 1st, 2021. The beginning of the end. Now that there's been a gigantic injection of cash into the meaty gluteus of the NCAA, it's hard to know exactly what's going to happen next. Sponsored social media posts? Adults in their 20's making money from a job?? Student athletes using products in plain view of the public?!?
St. Augustine Record

D'Angelo: No limit to NIL deals awaiting college athletes, from Master P's son to D'Eriq King

Three words have changed the landscape of college sports forever. College athletes started profiting off the $19 billion (with a ‘b’) industry they have created just a week ago as partnerships were formed at an expected dizzying pace. Everything from brand sponsorships to paid appearances at the local sports bar (or fireworks store) to the newest TikTok sensations finding themselves on a billboard in Times Square to monetizing off your passion for artwork or dogs or sweet tea.
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Venables signs NIL deal

Clemson safety Tyler Venables announced his first name, image and likeness deal on Thursday. Venables signed with Go Puff, a service that delivers snacks and groceries. The sophomore safety and son of (...)
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Hercy Miller, rapper Master P's son and a college basketball signee, has signed most lucrative deal of early NIL era

They money is beginning to flow to a select few college athletes who have a platform, or following, to cash in for their sponsors. The most lucrative?. Hercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P, has signed the most lucrative sponsorship deal in the early portion of the name, image and likeness, or NIL, era in college sports. The 6-foot-3, 160-pound point guard out of Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis will make $2 million on the deal with Web Apps America, according to his father.
Columbia, SCThe Post and Courier

Gamecocks, Tigers issue guidelines for athletes as NIL swarms college sports

COLUMBIA — The new world is here. The NCAA’s decree on June 30 that all student-athletes can be compensated for the use of their names, images or likenesses has caused a wave of early athlete endorsements. South Carolina’s biggest colleges, USC and Clemson, have jumped into the fray by releasing their guidelines for student-athletes who wish to pursue those avenues.
NFLYardbarker

Joe Burrow Excited for College Athletes Following NIL Rule Changes

Joe Burrow quickly became one of college football's biggest stars during the 2019 season. He helped LSU finish 15-0 and led them to a National Championship. Burrow went on to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and the rest is history. The Bengals quarterback voiced his...
College SportsLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Texas Tech athletes announce deals in NIL era

Texas Tech saw several athletes utilize the new name, image and likeness bill Thursday morning, joining college athletes throughout the country. The law went into effect at midnight before Red Raider quarterback Tyler Shough, in addition to Texas Tech men's basketball players Kevin McCullar Jr. and Marcus Santos-Silva, signed deals to join Cameo.
Colorado Statechatsports.com

Colorado Buffaloes beginning to sign NIL deals

In case you have been living under a rock, or have an emotionally healthy relationship with college sports that takes a break during the summer (you monster), there was a massive shift in the rights of student athletes this past week. After their hand was forced by the Supreme Court...
College SportsSLAM

Current Former College Stars Ink NIL Deals

Yesterday marked a historic day in the world of college athletics with collegiate athletes permitted to sign endorsement deals and earn profits from their name, image and likeness (NIL) for the first time thanks a combination of revised state laws and NCAA rules. As you might suspect, several student-athletes have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy